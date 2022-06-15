Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center kicked off its Summer Storytime Series this week with its first presentation Thursday morning.
Beginning at 9 a.m., special guest and Dana Dobson, the Alabama Cares coordinator with NARCOG, presented Demystifying Dementia. Dobson read two stories on the topic and lead students in activities for the first program of the summer series, Oakville’s Cultural Specialist Anna Mullican said.
The Summer Storytime program, featuring a reading and hands-on activities, will continue next week. Mullican said the series is offered at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum each Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. until noon, throughout June and July.
A complete schedule of events and speakers will be posted on the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum Facebook page later this week. For more information, contact the Oakville Education Center at 256-905-2499.
