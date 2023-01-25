Tournament to assist Delaney family

Delaney

Oak Grove Methodist Church will host a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Trinity church is coordinating with First Priority to raise money for the Jakob Delaney family. Practice and registration is Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Registration is $30 per team. The tournament is double elimination. 

Jakob Delaney, 12, was diagnosed with cancer for the second time on September 9, 2022. He spent most of the next four months undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. 

