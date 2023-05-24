Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Phi Upsilon Omega Chapter will host a free Community Health and Resource Fair. The community wide event will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the R.A. Hubbard Gymnasium, 12905 Jessie Jackson Parkway, North Courtland, Alabama 35618. Please come out and enjoy!
The Community Health and Resource Fair will have more than 20 exhibitors to provide health related services and materials and fun activities for everyone. Exhibits will include blood pressure and glucose checks, eyewear, dental screenings, men’s health, drug awareness, medication drop-off, exercise, line dancing, skincare, free giveaways, food trucks, and much more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.