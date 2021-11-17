The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society invites the public to a special dedication ceremony at Veterans Park in East Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The event set for 11 a.m. will see the unveiling of a new historical marker, which commemorates the Legend and Lore of the Bhorgini sisters—Mary and Dora—known by local historians for their unconventional ways of protecting their 400-acre family farm in the late 1800s.
“The Legends and Lore Marker will honor Mary and Dora’s determination and grit—two women, alone in a ‘man’s world,’ sacrificing their reputation to keep their inheritance,” LCHPS said. “We would like to thank Lisa Lentz for her exhaustive research on the Borghini family. Without her efforts, Mary and Dora’s story may have been forgotten.”
The Legends and Lore marker is the second historic dedication awarded to Lawrence County through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
A Legends and Lore marker detailing the history of the Hatton community at a time when the region was once known as “Trickem” was unveiled on Alabama 101 near Hatton Fire Department last November.
The Pomeroy Foundation was established in 2005 in Syracuse, New York, according to a statement released by LCHS in June. The foundation offers marker grant programs for Legends and Lore, National Register Signage, Women’s Suffrage, the New York State Historic Register, and the foundation’s newest program, Hungry for History.
