WWII veteran honored on 99th birthday

Jones (middle) with family members. Front from left: Linda Horton and Edna Nixon; back from left: Debra Sanders and Carolyn Harden

Last month, a special Lawrence County resident celebrated a milestone in perseverance. On December 16, World War II veteran and Hillsboro resident Stephen Jones turned 99 years old.

Jones was born in Town Creek in 1923. On Jan. 14, 1943, he was inducted into the United States Army at Fort Benning, Ga.

