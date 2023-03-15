Growing from seeds to produce food on the table brings a great deal of satisfaction to people. Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent – Homes Grounds, has for the past several years brought to people the knowledge, skills, and seed varieties needed to have greater success in producing plants from seeds. She’s done this through a plant propagation workshop.
In 2023, people that attended the workshop learned the importance of seed selection, using the right growing media, the right size container, and the role of heat, light, and water in producing healthy plants.
The attendees received seeds of tomatoes, peppers, thyme and more. The six varieties of tomatoes given to attendees this year included red pear, black krim, big beef plus, Florida 91, Matt's wild cherry, and super sweet 100. The list of tomato varieties is a mixture of heirloom and hybrid seeds.
Shabel chose the Florida 91 variety because of its heat tolerance, whereas other varieties may have been selected due to taste test preferences. Attendees of the workshop noted they like being able to try different varieties without having to buy an entire seed packet.
Participants also received King Arthur pepper seeds, which are recommended for north Alabama. Stevia and basil are tiny seeds and need to be quite close to the soil surface to germinate. Nasturtium and German thyme were also in the mix of seeds provided through the workshop.
Shabel said she has had the best luck growing plants from seeds in purchased seed starter media – a combination of peat moss, vermiculite, and perlite. She also likes using strawberry plug trays due to their narrow deep cell and the ease of cleaning.
Plant propagation heat mats are recommended for successful plant production from seed, along with grow lights. LED grow lights have become more affordable in recent years. Watering is important and monitoring of the moisture level is critical for successful production of plants.
Millicent Proctor said that she has attended the plant propagation workshop since it had been offered in the county and loves to be able to start her plants from seeds. She said she learns something new each time she takes the workshop.
Shabel recommended checking out the “Growing Annual Plants from Seed” and “Keys to Producing and Selecting Quality Vegetable Transplants” on Alabama Extension’s website www.aces.edu, or call the Lawrence County Extension Office in Moulton at 256-974-2464.
