Growing from seeds to produce food on the table brings a great deal of satisfaction to people. Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent – Homes Grounds, has for the past several years brought to people the knowledge, skills, and seed varieties needed to have greater success in producing plants from seeds. She’s done this through a plant propagation workshop. 

In 2023, people that attended the workshop learned the importance of seed selection, using the right growing media, the right size container, and the role of heat, light, and water in producing healthy plants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.