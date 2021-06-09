A Mission Possible One Gospel Concert is happening on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, from noon until 9 p.m., according to organizers.
Admission to the concert is $5 per person. All proceeds from the event will be divided among the Lions Club and the American Legion Post 25, which supports the veterans of Lawrence County.
Mission Possible One is a non-profit organization headed by Stanley Johnson, a Lawrence County educator who also serves as the director of Moulton’s annual Strawberry Festival.
Those interested in performing or volunteering for the concert should contact Johnson at 256-566-4410. More information about the organization’s upcoming events can be found on the Mission Possible One Facebook page.
