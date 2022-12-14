Owens’ granddaughters guests of honor at Olympic oak ceremony

The three granddaughters visited Jesse Owens Memorial Park for the first time since 1996 to help plant the Owens’ Olympic oak sapling. From left: Donna Prather Williams, Dawn Prather Hawk, and Gina Hemphill-Strachan.

 Deangelo McDaniel

Last week, Jesse Owens Memorial Park welcomed three special guests to witness the planting of Owens’ Olympic sapling: His three granddaughters.

Donna Prather Williams, Dawn Prather Hawk, and Gina Hemphill-Strachan joined Master Arborist John Palmer, Owens’ expert John Keryze, and local officials as participants in the ceremony. Each woman spoke to the assembled audience before the crowd moved outside. The attendees watched as the women used a golden shovel to pour dirt over the oak’s roots in dedication of Owens life and legacy.

