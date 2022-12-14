Owens’ granddaughters guests of honor at Olympic oak ceremony

Last week, Jesse Owens Memorial Park welcomed three special guests to witness the planting of Owens’ Olympic sapling: His three granddaughters.
Donna Prather Williams, Dawn Prather Hawk, and Gina Hemphill-Strachan joined Master Arborist John Palmer, Owens’ expert John Keryze, and local officials as participants in the ceremony. Each woman spoke to the assembled audience before the crowd moved outside. The attendees watched as the women used a golden shovel to pour dirt over the oak’s roots in dedication of Owens life and legacy.
The trio traveled south solely to take part in the event; Williams and Hawk came from Chicago, Ill., where Owens’ spent the latter years of his life. Hemphill-Strachan journeyed from Hartsdale, N.Y.
“I would have come even further, if need be,” said Hemphill-Strachan. “To come on this very special occasion for the planting of the tree, it’s really quite significant to our family.”
It was their first time visiting the park since its grand opening in 1996, when the Olympic torch was brought to the grounds. Being inside the museum, which was completed in 1998, was “incredible.”
“Even as you grow older, and the significance that it has even more to us of really understanding the legacy behind Grandfather – it’s just awesome and overwhelming,” said Hawk.
It may seem strange that three individuals traveled hundreds of miles to plant a small tree. But to Owens’ granddaughters – and the 70 gathered spectators – it is much more than a tree. It is a surviving emblem of everything Owens symbolized.
“You think of a tree being presented to him in 1936 because of an accomplishment,” said Hemphill-Strachan. “And the planting of that tree by him in a place that was significant for him is something to be said in itself. And then, even though that particular tree that he planted may not have survived in its full body, there were still parts of the tree that survived, which are those acorns, those seedlings, that John has preserved, developed, and nurtured.
“And so, when you think about his legacy – his legacy has been preserved, it’s been developed, it’s been nurtured. It’s been like little seedlings have been implanted amongst young people around the world, and seedlings that have been planted amongst us, and through our family and our kids.
“So, when you think about a legacy as it relates to this tree, it’s something that has continued organically.”
Hawk considered the tree a living memorial of what her grandfather stood for. In her eyes, it’s a lasting image of the love Owens demonstrated throughout his life.
“We talk about the branches of the tree, and extending the branches,” said Hawk. “It’s so significant what [Owens] believed in extending the branches. And how, when you continue to give and you continue to keep people first, things grow. Love grows. So the tree symbolizes that.”
Ironically, it wasn’t until later in their lives that the trio realized how the world viewed their grandfather. The world looked at Owens and saw a gold medal athlete and international humanitarian. Willams, Hawk, and Hemphill-Strachan didn’t. They just saw their grandfather.
“There really was a point in our lives where it was like, ‘Okay, why does everybody make a big deal out of Granddad?’ He’s Granddad,” said Hemphill-Strachan. “He’s like your grandfather, everybody’s grandfather: There are rules in the house; you know, ‘You can’t do that.’ The things that were important for your granddad were important for our granddad.
“So he was Granddad who did, like, this really cool thing.”
“And we didn’t understand how cool it was,” said Hawk.
To them, that was the coolest thing about Owens. Despite his international status, he didn’t hold himself above others; he didn’t neglect his family for fame. He was present, and he loved them. That, as much as any piece of his legacy, is worth remembering.
