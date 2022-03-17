Michelle Taylor, from volleyball star to attitude adjuster

Most people who follow Lawrence County sports will recall the now famous 1977 volleyball superstars of Lawrence County High School. The team, led by Coach Barbara Martin, was the first team of any kind, male or female, to bring home a state championship for LCHS. They made history that year, winning every tournament they entered, and in the process giving a lot of young girls the confidence to tackle the world. This is the story of one of them.
To get to the story of Anne Michelle Taylor you first have to understand where she came from. To do that, you have only to say that her mother was Ernestine Coleman Taylor. That name is legend around Lawrence County for many reasons, mostly because she touched thousands of lives as a teacher and mentor. She taught in Lawrence County schools for 30 plus years, and was well respected and greatly admired by all who came in contact with her. She was also a moving force in the 1960s NAACP, speaking out for the right to vote, and for women’s rights. Robinson was a much sought-after speaker and traveled the state bringing her message to crowds at churches, schools and women’s meetings for years, well after her official retirement. First and foremost, her message stressed that education was the key to success.
It was into this nurturing, loving and inspiring atmosphere that Michelle and her three siblings, (Maurice Taylor, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, and former police chief of Courtland, Ala. Kim Taylor, who now lives in Youngstown, Ohio, and Kelly Freeman Holland, who will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in December) were born and raised. Michelle recalls that there was a ridiculous amount of books, always, in their home, and that all of them could read before starting school.
She credits her mother with the gift of loving books and with her lovely, melodious and uniquely distinctive voice. “I was always in love with the sound of my mother’s voice,” she said softly.
Michelle admits readily that she was and is a bookworm and that like her mom she never leaves home without a book close at hand. They each shared a love of Harper Lee’s, “To Kill a Mocking Bird.” She remembers reading most all of the time when she was growing up that is until she transferred from the school where she had attended since moving to Moulton in the second grade to the Moulton Intermediate School in the fifth grade. This was after segregation was enforced in Alabama. It could have gone a lot differently and it certainly did for some transitioning students, but it was at that critical juncture when she was handpicked with a few other students by the high school volleyball coach, Barbara Martin, to play for her and Anne began practicing at every available moment. That one intervention on the part of a forward thinking coach changed Michelle’s life, although at the time she just thought of it as fun.
Martin recalls Michelle as being quite, shy and one of the hardest working players she ever had. “She was this tall, skinny kid who could spike a ball, she could do it all,” praised Martin recently. “We had a super team that year, and she was a superstar, she got along with everyone, and helped get our team to the state championship, which we won. She worked hard every minute, she never quit.”
In fact, that team was a model team for any athletic program. They worked like Trojans to make history in LCHS annuals as the first team to every win a state tournament. Minnie Warren was the setter for the team, Michelle was the hitter. The whole team was dedicated and worked as a team should, together for a common goal.
“Playing volleyball earned us recognition, and there is no better feeling, we wanted that championship so bad and we wanted it for our Coach,” she said. “They listed us as ‘undefeated” and that’s just what it felt like!”
Michelle recalls hearing Martin shouting encouragement to her from the sidelines, “You go, Big Girl!” she would call out. The words would ring in Michelle’s ears for years to come, every time she reached a crisis that seemed insurmountable, she would hear Martin’s voice, “You go, Big Girl!” and she would rise to the challenge and overcome whatever obstacles stood in her way.
It was the catalyst for what was to come for several of the young girls who had never crossed the state line until Barbara Martin took them to the beach as a reward.
After winning the state championship, Martin made a call to the University of Tennessee, speaking on Michelle’s behalf to the UT coach who agreed to interview Michelle. After meeting with him, she was offered a scholarship to UT, a full ride. She was a junior in high school at the time.
“There was no one coming to Moulton looking for talent, it was Mrs. Martin who was integral to getting scholarships for us,” says Michelle.
After graduating in the spring of 1979, Michelle says that her primary goal in life was to get out of Moulton. “I just knew that there was nowhere in the world that I didn’t want to go, I wanted to see everything, the architecture, the sights and especially the roads less traveled.”
But first she had to play ball in Tennessee, so this skinny, shy, bookish girl who beat everyone in ‘suicides’, who could vertical jump over 35” and would eventually get between 35-40 rebounds per game, boarded a bus for Knoxville and never looked back.
She loved college, but she wasn’t nearly as enthusiastic about volleyball for the college coach as she had been with Coach Martin. “He ran it like an army and it wasn’t fun anymore. I needed to be nurtured, and often I would cry on the way to practice. It often makes me think of people like Simone Biles who stepped up this year at the Olympics to speak out about the stress she was under. At the time I just knew that I had to play ball to stay in college, but that I was primarily there to get an education, and that eventually won out over playing ball.”
She dropped her scholarship in her senior year so that she could give all of her attention to her classes. She graduated with a BA in Communications and went out to conquer the world.
Her first job was doing marketing research surveys over the phone. With her voice she was an instant success. Then she used her voice again for attaining a part time gig with KISS 104 in Atlanta, where she rose at 4:00 a.m. every weekend morning to do a spot on the radio. As she did this, she honed her voice, which is mellifluous and so rich and soothing that she was immediately a hit with listeners who didn’t know if they were listening to a black woman or a white woman, and it didn’t matter, but she laughs now when she talks about showing up for interviews and it being obvious that the employer hadn’t been expecting a tall, skinny black woman who spoke like a Harvard grad and had a lot to say. It was bound to have been frustrating at the time, though.
She enjoyed radio and she did a lot of volunteer work in the Atlanta community, which led to her meeting many notable people, including the author, Alex Haley and an actress and former beauty queen, Miss Ohio 1970 who went on to place in the top ten in the national pageant, by the name of Jayne Kennedy. But then AT&T came along and offered her a substantially larger salary and she didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity when it came along.
It was while she was with AT&T Customer Service that she volunteered at the registration desk of a women’s organizational event. It was that that she met Georgia Representative and Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis, “He was a wonderful person,” Michelle recalls. “He’s from Alabama, and when he found out that I was, too, he always greeted me with a hug and asked how the Alabama girl was doing,” she said with a smile. “He was extremely humble and very nice to everyone.”
She continued to do volunteer work while employed by AT&T, but her wanderlust had crested and she yearned to see more of the world, so one year she took a leave of absence and studied for a real estate exam and did some traveling. “I never had the desire for marriage and children the way my classmates and cousins did,” she said. “I had a curiosity, a passion to see other places, and dreamt of Paris and writing poetry instead.”
Never one to be intimidated by a little thing like making a trip to Africa, she set off into the unknown, still a quiet, shy Alabama girl who loved the solitude of traveling alone. She always took a book with her, just like her mother.
She got off the plane with a sense of accomplishment, “This was the trip of a lifetime,” she says. “It felt good, but there was the anticipation of traveling alone to conquer. My first reaction was that there was no infrastructure there, and the people were either very rich or very poor, there was no middle class. Yet everyone is so happy! They share whatever they have with you, even if they have almost nothing. “Those people empowered me with their spirit,” she said humbly. “Travel is detrimental to prejudice, after all, people are people wherever you go, and humility can kill an overactive ego.”
On that trip she would visit Ghana, Senegal and the Congo, among other places. On other trips, she got to see the Ivory Coast, Gambia, Togo, London and all over the Caribbean Islands, but says that Alaska is probably her favorite of all the places she has traveled. She would return to Africa years later with her mother, a gift for her 60th birthday. They saw as much of the country where their ancestors originated as they possibly could in one trip, and attended a ceremony where they received their African names. It was a very special time for both women, made doubly so because they shared it together.
When she got home, she took the real estate test and aced it. That gave her the courage to step out on faith and confidence, and after 13 years of security she left AT&T to begin a new chapter in her life.
“I never really liked corporate America, but I took to selling real estate like a fish to water,” she laughed.
She worked hard, like she had done for Barbara Martin, and she ended up with a brokerage business of her own making six figures and loving every minute of it. There were times when she was discouraged, but then she would hear that voice, “You go, Big Girl!” and she would double her efforts once again to overcome any doubts or fears and she made it.
“Coach Martin remains a lifelong friend and mentor, I’ve always felt as if I could tell her anything,” Michelle said of Martin last week.
One of the things that she credits with helping her overcome her shyness (not considered an asset in the real estate business), was joining Toastmasters. She says that it gave her a lot of confidence in doing what is considered the number one worst fear, public speaking. “It allowed me to see other people, knowing that they were terrified, too, and that truly gave me the courage to be vulnerable.”
She joined the non-profit group in 1985 went on to compete in various Toastmasters competitions, winning several of them, which gave her the opportunity to compete and win third place in the semi-finals in Orange Beach, Alabama. This provided the incentive to go on to compete in Atlanta, where she won club, area, region and state, and then flew to Las Vegas, where she competed in the top 30 of a group that began with 30,000 competitors from all over the world. When she won two years later it gave her the opportunity to compete in Malaysia, where she placed internationally. Finally she was living her dream, good job, great pay and benefits and she could take time off to travel when she needed a break.
“My goals were that I wanted to travel for the next nine months, I had always wanted to write, so now I had time for that, and wanted to do some modeling, some voice-over’s and I would have loved to train as a writer, maybe study law,” she mused.
Instead, she became Anne, the Attitude Adjuster. That’s a name she is proud of. It means people who need help with everything, with life, even, could come to her and receive help that she, having been shy and having a hard time, was uniquely positioned to help with.
Like her mom, Michelle was a sought after public speaker. She also taught classes as a Body Language trainer for women, was the CEO of Anne Taylor Realty and attained high levels of sales with the U.S. Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and continued to train others, while maintaining strong media and communications skills and was a trainer for professionals focused on business administration classes at Georgia State University.
And yet she is always eager to see what is over the next hill, the further horizon, to find out what the next challenge will be in her life.
“When God closes one door He opens another,” she pointed out. “Learning to live one day at a time changes our perspective; it allows God to work everything out.”
She retired, sort of, after having her second hip replacement. She takes online clients and does some life coaching from the privacy of her home in Pennsylvania, which she shares with her husband, Al Kirby, from Baltimore, Maryland, a retired payroll manager at AT&T. “We are here (Moulton) part of each year,” adding that it is a great place to heal. This special time is also when she reconnects with her childhood best friend and neighbor, Minita Kay Walker. “This is home,” she sighed. “This is where I come for peace and serenity, I want to go back to that young girl who wanted to write poetry, to create and to heal.”
To find out more about “Anne the Attitude Adjuster,” please visit facebook for page of the same name.
