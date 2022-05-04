Moulton Police will begin extra patrolling around Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary schools this week after receiving complaints from nearby residents.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight heard complaints from citizens at a regular Moulton Council meeting Monday night. One attendant spoke up and said her driveway on South Main Street is often blocked in the afternoons as parents are picking up students from either campus.
Knight urges drivers in the school pickup lines to keep clear of driveways and leave space for emergency vehicles.
He said patrols will be strictly enforcing traffic laws in the area for the next few weeks to help resolve the issues.
