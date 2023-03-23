The winds that ravage us also bring out the best in people

In a practice as old as time, a farmer stands in his field surveying the lay of the land, the conditions that these stewards of the earth look for each planting season. He bends down, scoops up a handful of loamy soil and brings it to his nose. He sniffs. Why would he, like millions of other farmers over the centuries, want to smell his soil? What’s he smelling for? Why would that continue to be a spring ritual after all of these years and with all the advances in technology to help farmers understand their soil content?
Well, for Larry LouAllen of Moulton, Alabama, it’s just second nature. He was raised on a farm and has one of the most successful produce farms in the state. He grows fruit: strawberries, peaches, blueberries; and vegetables: onions, corn, potatoes and cabbage, among other things.
The farm also has several greenhouses to get a jump start on the seasons and to sell beautiful potted plants, hanging baskets (LouAllen Farms supply the lush baskets that add to the charm of downtown Moulton each spring) and vegetable seedlings, as well as shrubs and trees.
The farm employs five full time employees, including LouAllen, his wife, Bonita, and their two sons, Justin and Joey, who also work in public jobs as well as helping on the farm. They also employ seasonal workers and three part-time hands.
This spring started out like most others in LouAllen’s life, although maybe there’d been a little more rain and it seemed that it got warmer a little sooner, maybe too warm for mid-January, but he’d seen the seasons change somewhat over the years and it wasn’t anything he could do anything about, anyway.
So, once again he went out to check his fields to see what he would have to do to get them ready for this year’s planting. He inhaled the familiar scent of the soil in his hands. It smelled good to him; he’d grown up smelling spring in his cupped hands and later on, everywhere around him as he tilled his fields in preparation for planting.
The smell is one that is hard for him to describe. “It smells good when it’s right and somewhat sour when something is wrong, like bad drainage or lack of some elements that it needs to decompose and form the basis for the nutrients that feed the young plants and make them grow correctly,” he explained.
By this time in January, he had already planted his strawberry fields, putting the tender young plants into slits in huge plastic sheets that keep the soil warm enough to sustain them until they mature, as well as keeping them clean so that they are easier to sell.
His seven greenhouses out behind his home were stocked with young plants that would be ready in time for warm weather when people would flock to his rural Lawrence County farm to buy fresh produce and bedding plants, and larger landscaping needs like trees and shrubs for their own homes.
But this January morning the sky just looked wrong, the air felt way to humid and heavy and the sky looked foreboding. He could feel something coming, heavy rains, maybe, something.
Bonita was still in the house. As was her habit, she was drinking her first cup of coffee and listening to the news in the background. The weather report wasn’t encouraging. The Chanel 19 weatherman predicted heavy storms and strong winds. She looked out the window, sure enough, the sky looked ominous.
She got the first alert on her phone. The second warning indicated that there might be a tornado as near as Landersville, which is about five miles from their farm.
Just as Larry noticed the wind begin to twirl the leaves on the ground he heard his wife calling him to come on down to the storm cellar that the storm was in Muck City, and he only had minutes. He flung himself down the steps to the cellar as Bonita started to go back to the living room and turn the television up so that they could hear it as long as the power stayed on, but as she passed a window and saw how hard the wind was whizzing by, she changed her mind and quickly retraced her steps to the storm cellar. “You could hear stuff hitting the house,” Bonita recalled, shivering at the memory.
She distinctly recalls looking at her watch when the wind peaked. It was 8:09 a.m. Larry stood looking out, and when he felt the temperature drop about 15 degrees in about three seconds, he knew it was going to be bad. He closed the door.
All over the Moulton area storm sirens could be heard whaling their urgent warning.
Bonita had seen the ’74 tornado from her aunt’s house in Parkertown. “That one was on April 3,” she recalled.
“Later we learned that this one followed the path pretty closely, it was about four miles from the path of the ’74 tornado,” said Larry.
Bonita says that this time it only lasted about two or three minutes. “We opened the doors to hear the sirens still going off, it sounded like the wind was over by the high school,” she said. “My grandkids are in school there, it was scary.”
Larry went out the front door. He thought they were in good shape; the house was intact, until he rounded the corner and saw the back of the house and his greenhouses. He recalls feeling devastated.
He and his employees and his family had worked since late winter preparing for their spring opening and the Strawberry Festival. Now it was all gone.
The greenhouses, or what was left of them, were metal skeletons, leaning this way and that. There were shreds of plastic clinging to everything, everywhere, and pots were scattered all over his property and his neighbor’s yards.
Bonita looked across the mountain from which the wind had barreled down upon them. Everywhere were leaning or broken power line poles, although their own was intact.
She turned to Larry and said, “Somebody is dead or hurt, we need to go and check,” she was shaking as she turned to Maria Andres, one of her employees, and handed the shaken woman her phone, “Take pictures of everything,” she told her as she headed toward the truck.
There was debris everywhere. Mobile homes were tilted and the foundations on them were just gone. Metal roofing and siding were wrapped around trees and there were trees down everywhere.
“Some of the ones down around the creek were at least 100 years old,” Bonita lamented.
Astonishingly, there were no deaths or serious injuries. It was a miracle. People were coming out of their basements and storm shelters to find the same thing; a lot of damage but no loss of life.
When they got back to their farm, people were already showing up to help. “People were so kind, so thoughtful, and caring,” said Bonita, her voice breaking. “We still had power and warm water at that time,” she recalled. “All during that day people showed up to help.”
“We heard someone knocking on the door and it was John Cross with a whole smoked shoulder, “said Larry. “And Gina Barbin came and cooked all day, brought food and helped to feed all of the people who came to work,” Bonita added. “There were so many others that I can’t begin to name them all here, but I am still so very thankful for their giving up their time to come and help us!”
According to Gina, she heard the news that the LouAllen’s had been hit and she has other friends down that way who lost three horses and a barn, among other things. “Stacy Tyler and his family needed help, too,” she said. “My family lived it in 2011 when my Uncle O’Neal Terry and his son, Allen, next door died in April, 2011, and we lost most everything we had. My daughter’s place, too, everyone down my road was hit and others in my family lost their homes. It took months of cleaning up and rebuilding, so I understand the simple act of someone just coming to feed the volunteers who are there helping. The homeowner is not in a place mentally or sometimes physically to try to feed everyone in the aftermath of a disaster. A man came from Courtland and set up at my uncles and cooked several days to feed all the community. I ended up buying his pull-behind grill and have used it all over setting up after tornadoes to feed people,” she said.
“I have great friends who usually pitch in and help, so my first thought that day was to go feed the LouAllen’s and their neighbors,” Gina continued. “It was awful for them but my next thought was that it was bad but at least nobody was killed!”
As both Gina and the LouAllen’s kept saying, “It could all be rebuilt except for the loss of animals. It broke Stacy Tyler’s heart.”
All told, Gina and the people who pitched in to help feed others cooked over 100 hamburgers, and 100 hot dogs. She had bags filled with napkins and condiments, chips and furnished drinks for the workers and volunteers. What they had left was distributed around the neighborhood, all the way back down to Hwy. 33.
The following day Gina and her husband took tarps to some of the people who were hit so that they could cover their salvaged personal items. “That’s the least we could do because people helped us. We could never have done it all without friends and strangers,” she stressed. “You know, when something like that happens its heartbreaking to see people who have worked so hard to build up what they have and then in minutes it’s just destroyed…it’s just really hard,” said Gina, shaking her head.
All through Lawrence County and the South in general, you will hear the same sentiment, “People lost all they had and it was awful, but at the same time it brings out the best in people who help by bringing food, clothing, and blankets, whatever they have to share with those who suddenly have just the shirts on their backs.”
According to Bonita, they had folks to come ready to help from as far away as Grant, Alabama, and several from Killen, in the next county over. She still cries when she talks about the generosity of people who offer their time and their strength and abilities to help those who were still partially in shock at the devastation around them.
These disasters are crippling, but where there is life, there is always hope, and these families are living proof. Larry LouAllen said that even when things looked the worst he never for a moment considered not building his business back. He has farmed all of his life and he wouldn’t know what to do if he didn’t grow food to feed others and his own family. He is one of a group of men who are certainly members of the oldest profession in the world, although you might hear that firefighters and ladies of the evening hold that distinction, but didn’t someone have to feed those firefighters and ladies of the evening until they got old enough to work their trades? That ‘someone’ was a farmer. After all, life began in a Garden…and the seasons come and they go, and each spring all over the world you will find farmers gathering up a handful of soil and inhaling the rich loamy aroma of nature, which always seems to give more than she takes away with winds and floods and droughts.
Pray for our farmers, and for those who were victims of the spring of ’23 tornadoes, all over the country.
The LouAllens will celebrate their Opening Day this Saturday, March 25, in spite of all the hard work they had to do in such a short time! Come out and see them and be sure to come to the Strawberry Festival on the square in Moulton. Watch The Moulton Advertiser for more details.
