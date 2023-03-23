The winds that ravage us also bring out the best in people

All time farmers have performed this ritual each spring. For Larry LouAllen, a Lawrence County, Alabama farmer who lost his crops and greenhouses this February, it was especially meaningful this year when he smelled the sweet earth that will sustain his family and hundreds more with the fruits and vegetables that he will plant, tend and harvest, just the way he’s done since he was a child working with his father in the fields.

In a practice as old as time, a farmer stands in his field surveying the lay of the land, the conditions that these stewards of the earth look for each planting season. He bends down, scoops up a handful of loamy soil and brings it to his nose. He sniffs. Why would he, like millions of other farmers over the centuries, want to smell his soil? What’s he smelling for? Why would that continue to be a spring ritual after all of these years and with all the advances in technology to help farmers understand their soil content?

Well, for Larry LouAllen of Moulton, Alabama, it’s just second nature. He was raised on a farm and has one of the most successful  produce farms in the state. He grows fruit: strawberries, peaches, blueberries; and vegetables: onions, corn, potatoes and cabbage, among other things. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.