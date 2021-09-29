Lockheed Martin in Courtland is seeking applicants for its Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (AMTAP). The deadline to apply is Oct. 4, according to Lockheed Martin officials.
AMTAP is a six-week certification program for participants interested in a career in space operations Lockheed Martin said. No experience is necessary to apply.
Participants are paid and offered benefits in the duration of the program and upon completion may be offered a position with Lockheed Martin.
AMTAP curriculum includes limited solder certification and cable harness training, the company said. Training is held at the Lockheed Courtland facility and is taught by Lockheed Martin space instructors.
Lockheed Martin hopes to net 25 participants for its AMTAP Cohort 12. Interested applicants may view the information session online at https://www.lockheedmartinjobs.com/space-amtap.
Classes will begin on Jan. 24, 2022.
