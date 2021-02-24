Moulton Council members considered further upgrades and changes for the city’s police department and were introduced to Moulton’s newest firefighter in a regular meeting Monday night.
The council approved the purchase of a new police car, but tabled a decision concerning vehicle policy that would allow officers to drive department vehicles home, after hearing from Moulton’s new Police Chief Craig Knight.
All Moulton Police officers, with the exception of two, live inside Lawrence County, Knight told council members. His request to implement the policy would only apply to those officers living within the county jurisdiction limits, a move that would also give officers incentive to move to Lawrence County, Knight said.
“We’ve studied this plan,” Knight said in the Monday meeting. “Implementing the policy will slash wear on the vehicles, which increases the life-span for the vehicles, it will deter crime in areas the officers live in, it will also help to obtain and/or gain officers. Many agencies advertise that they have a vehicle take-home policy.”
Knight said the policy would also decrease response time for officers who are often on call 24-hours a day.
“With this solution, as soon as officers are called out, when they sit down in their vehicle, they can be ready to work,” Knight said.
District 2 Councilman Jason White questioned the fairness of the policy to the two officers who do reside outside the county limits, and he said he would like to see milage restrictions clearly laid out in the policy before it is approved. White also questioned whether the policy specified restrictions that would prevent officers from using the vehicle off-duty, like taking the police car to the grocery store or traveling to the gym.
Knight said those type of restrictions are already stated in the policy proposal, and he agreed to revising the plan to include county limitations for existing and future employees.
Council members approved a vehicle purchase for Knight’s department, which will add two new police cars to Moulton’s fleet. The council had approved another vehicle purchase for the department in a regular meeting earlier this month.
Funds for the first vehicle were included in the 2021 fiscal year budget, City Clerk Deroma Pepper said. The second vehicle purchase will be paid for with funds reserved in last year’s budget that went unused, she explained.
According to Knight’s request, the department was allotted $35,000 for the fiscal 2020 budget, and $40,000 in the current budget. He said the two new Dodge Chargers, as well as equipment, would cost $72,115.
“Right now, every one of our officers are assigned to a vehicle. The two new cars will replace one that needs repairs and will allow for one spare vehicle to be left at the station,” Knight said. Council members also granted Knight approval to advertise for an additional police officer.
In Monday night’s meeting, Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly introduced his department’s newest hire, Trevor Lovelady.
Jolly said Lovelady began working in the department on Thursday, but he will begin recruitment school March 1.
In other business, the council approved routine pavement work throughout the city with contractor Quality Paving.
“We pass these jobs periodically throughout the year,” Mayor Roger Weatherwax said. “The work involves repairing scrapes and areas where the pavement needs attention.”
The scope of the work includes $5,887 allotted to patch areas on Main Street, Big Nance Street, Spring Street, Jackson Street, Byler Road, Somerville Street and North Moulton Street; a $9,765 bid proposal for areas of patchwork on Andrea Street, Yarbrough Street, Lowes Street, Ridgeway Street, Gordon Drive, Somerville Road, and Moulton and Danville roads. A bid in the amount of $620 was also approved for a 20-foot area of patchwork on Pickens Street.
Council members also approved a $7,510 proposal with Quality Paving to see sidewalk along Franklin Smith Road repaired and extended to the front of Dollar General in the Foodland Shopping Center on Court Street.
Weatherwax said the project will improve existing sidewalk at Classic Car Wash on Franklin Smith Road, and according to the proposal, a 225-foot by 8-foot area of new sidewalk will be paved along the west side of Dollar General to the front of the store.
Weatherwax said the owner of the Shopping Center has agreed to share in the cost.
All council members were present for Monday’s meeting except District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee.
