Motorists in Lawrence County should be on the lookout for any suspicious activity near their vehicle after a catalytic converter was stolen from a church van last week, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
A social media post from the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday said the vehicle part was stolen from the church van while it was parked at Harmony Baptist Church last week. According to other reports on social media, similar incidents have occurred in surrounding counties.
“We ask everyone take extra security precautions and report suspicious activity to Sheriff’s dispatch,” the department said.
