Athens State University is delighted to honor the students who have been named to the President’s List and Provost’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Through much hard work and determination, these students excelled in their coursework and achieved remarkable academic success. Students are listed by hometown.

 

Courtland, AL

Katie Burden–Provost’s List

Baylee Cross–Provost’s List

Danville, AL

Haley Alexander – President’s List

Whitney Bowers – President’s List

Autumn Byrum – Provost’s List

Kathryn Stover – President’s List

Hillsboro, AL

Abbey Cross – President’s List

Katherine Garrett – Provost’s List

Moulton, AL

Victoria Hayes – President’s List

Morgan Landers – President’s List

Amberley Key – Provost’s List

Megan Moland – Provost’s List

Samantha Shelton – Provost’s List

Town Creek, AL

Laura Conwill – Provost’s List

Allie Jackson – Provost’s List

Michael Weeks – President’s List

Trinity, AL

Destiny Goode – President’s List

Sarah Hill – Provost’s List

Victoria Johnston – President’s List

Abigail Letson – President’s List

Heather Turney – President’s List

