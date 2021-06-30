Athens State University is delighted to honor the students who have been named to the President’s List and Provost’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Through much hard work and determination, these students excelled in their coursework and achieved remarkable academic success. Students are listed by hometown.
Courtland, AL
Katie Burden–Provost’s List
Baylee Cross–Provost’s List
Danville, AL
Haley Alexander – President’s List
Whitney Bowers – President’s List
Autumn Byrum – Provost’s List
Kathryn Stover – President’s List
Hillsboro, AL
Abbey Cross – President’s List
Katherine Garrett – Provost’s List
Moulton, AL
Victoria Hayes – President’s List
Morgan Landers – President’s List
Amberley Key – Provost’s List
Megan Moland – Provost’s List
Samantha Shelton – Provost’s List
Town Creek, AL
Laura Conwill – Provost’s List
Allie Jackson – Provost’s List
Michael Weeks – President’s List
Trinity, AL
Destiny Goode – President’s List
Sarah Hill – Provost’s List
Victoria Johnston – President’s List
Abigail Letson – President’s List
Heather Turney – President’s List
