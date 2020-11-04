Huntsville man arrested for Lawrence County burglary

A Huntsville man was arrested on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Marathon gas station near Moulton Thursday morning, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthen Jones, 51, was arrested at a Huntsville residence and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to the Marathon station at the intersection of Alabama 24 and Lawrence County Road 319, east of Moulton, early Thursday morning when the department was alerted to the store’s alarm, the Sheriff’s report said.
“Patrol officers responded to the scene and found that the store had been burglarized and requested an on-call investigator. It was determined that an estimated $6,000 worth of tobacco products were stolen in the burglary,” the report states.
The Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was obtained for Jones, who is suspect in at least one other Lawrence County burglary, and arrested him in Huntsville the same evening of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jones was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the North Alabama Drug Task Force in Huntsville for their assistance in the investigation.
