The Moulton City Council approved a proposal to hold the city’s “Back to School” tax-free shopping weekend Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. The sale will end at midnight on the 23rd.
In 2022, an extensive list of clothing and supplies were included in the items eligible for the tax. It encompassed most clothing items, including boots, jeans, belts, dresses, hats, and jackets; however, only individual items under $100 will be eligible.
Examples of non-eligible items are watches, wallets, purses, sunglasses, and cleats.
Computers and laptops under $750 will also be eligible, including parts bought with a computer, such as a monitor. Individual parts will not be included. Cell phones are also excluded.
In addition to computers, printers and computer storage will also be eligible.
School supplies such as binders, calculators, folders, pens, and paper are eligible. Items over $50 are ineligible. Select art supplies will be eligible.
All books under $30 will be eligible; magazines are not.
Books between $30 and $50 on a school textbook list can count as school supplies and be eligible.
This will be the 18th year Alabama has held a back-to-school sales tax holiday. The first was held in 2006.
Alabama is one of three states to allow localities to opt out of sales tax holidays, according to the Institution for Taxation and Economic Policy, along with Missouri and Mississippi. In 2023, 18 states will hold sales tax holidays. The majority will be held in late summer before students return for the new school year.
Sales tax holidays were first introduced by Michigan and Ohio in 1980 regarding automobile sales.
