The Moulton City Council approved a proposal to hold the city’s “Back to School” tax-free shopping weekend Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. The sale will end at midnight on the 23rd.

In 2022, an extensive list of clothing and supplies were included in the items eligible for the tax. It encompassed most clothing items, including boots, jeans, belts, dresses, hats, and jackets; however, only individual items under $100 will be eligible.

