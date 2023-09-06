The East Lawrence High School Band is set to kick off their first annual "Lawrence County Night of Bands" event on September 16 at the East Lawrence stadium.
The performance, open to the community, will bring East Lawrence High School, Lawrence County High School, and West Morgan High School bands together for a night filled with music with a touch of competition.
With the aim of raising funds for local band programs, this event is not just a treat for the ears but a meaningful way to contribute to the growth and enrichment of music education throughout the area.
East Lawrence High School Band Director, and brainchild of the event, Hunter Lee, expressed his excitement about the event, saying that he hopes to turn this into an annual event that serves as entertainment for the community, as well as preps the young musicians for competition season which kicks off in October.
The show will start at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 5 and under.
