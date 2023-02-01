Blankenship leads January Torchbearers

The LC Torchbearers met on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to hear from local education leaders who work in our county. Participants were able to learn more about Lawrence County Career Technical Center, hear from students at LCCTC, and learn how LCCTC is raising leaders and workers to impact the community. We appreciate all our speakers for joining us!
Special thanks to Dr. Tina Blankenship for hosting our group and the Lawrence County Career Technical Center for allowing us to visit.
Torchbearers is an adult leadership program developed by the Industrial Development Board alongside the Lions Club and the 4-H Extension system. The program began in August after accepting applications to join from interested citizens. The group meets one day a month to learn about a chosen topic. Various leaders speak to the participants to inform about their respective area of expertise.
On the 18th, the Torchbearers heard from Superintendent Jon Bret Smith; Dr. Robby Vinzant, director of the LCCTC, and LCCTC staff and students. Students demonstrated the skills learned at LCCTC, such as welding, cosmetology, human services, robotics, engineering, and automotive mechanics.
“Our hope for the program is that they will come in as leaders of our community – whether it’s in their homes, churches, or workplaces – and they would learn about the things of our community so that they can go out and educate others,” said Tabitha Pace, the President and CEO of the IDB.
The Torchbearer program meets monthly at locations around the county.
