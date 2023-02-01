Blankenship leads January Torchbearers

Students talked with the group about their experiences at the center.

The LC Torchbearers met on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to hear from local education leaders who work in our county. Participants were able to learn more about Lawrence County Career Technical Center, hear from students at LCCTC, and learn how LCCTC is raising leaders and workers to impact the community. We appreciate all our speakers for joining us!

Special thanks to Dr. Tina Blankenship for hosting our group and the Lawrence County Career Technical Center for allowing us to visit. 

