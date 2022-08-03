Hatton native sets up medical practice in Moulton Lawrence Medical welcomes Dr. Zeke Nichols

By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
This week, Lawrence Medical Center welcomed aboard family physician Zeke Nichols, MD, who began seeing patients at his office in the LMC Urgent Care facility in Moulton on Monday.
Nichols, 32, who grew up in Lawrence County and graduated from Hatton High School in 2009, said he is excited about setting up practice back at home and building lasting relationships with area patients.
“It’s so great to be back. I’ve always loved Lawrence County, and it’s been in my plans all along,” he said.
Nichols, who was raised in Landersville, earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology at the University of North Alabama in Florence. From there, he took a year of general sciences at Auburn University, where he was part of a rural medicine program, and spent two years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before completing clinicals in Huntsville at another UAB branch.
Nichols took up residency in Meridian, Mississippi, where he spent three years training in family medicine. He completed residency in June of 2021.
“Zeke is the first new family medicine physician we’ve welcomed in years, so for us, this is pretty exciting news,” LMC Director Dean Griffin said. “We’re thrilled to have him here, and we’re looking forward to see him start his practice at home.”
Nichols said he chose family medicine as a practice in part because of the diversity in the field, from patients ages to conditions and illnesses he will treat.
“I can see anyone with a common cold, perform skin procedures, treat cancer patients, the list goes on and on… In my residency, I focused on chronic condition management—treating people with diabetes, high blood pressure and even mental health illnesses,” he said. “It’s been a very rewarding experience to see someone with an uncontrolled illness, help to get them where they need to be, and know I’m giving them a better quality of life.”
Nichols is certified to see patients of all ages from delivery on, but said he is primarily accepting patients 11 years old and older. He said he also accepts patients with Medicaid or Medicare as well as patients with private insurance.
Nichols’ office is located in the back entrance of the LMC medical building on Alabama 157, next to the Urgent Care Office. The medical building also houses a pediatric office, which will be beneficial to parents who hope to see their child connected with a local physician as they “age-out” of pediatric care, Griffin said.
“His practice here is also beneficial to patients who are 30 and 40 years old who may be driving to Decatur for medical consultation. Most patients like meeting doctors that will follow them through the span of their life, and (Nichols) being young and new, he could become that for many in the area,” Griffin said.
Nichols, the son of Tab and Michelle Nichols, said his ties to Lawrence Medical Center are deeply rooted as he was once a patient of Dr. Robert Hall.
“He was also an inspiration to me. I shadowed him during an internship in 2011,” Nichols said. “My grandmother, Shirley Young, was also previously employed at Lawrence Medical.”
Nichols returned to Lawrence County with his wife, Victoria, who he met at UNA in 2010. Both ran on the university cross country team, and each had an interest in medicine. Victoria Nichols completed her studies to become a surgical nurse in 2014 and followed her husband to UAB, where she began practicing.
The two now live in Moulton with their two dogs, Nova and Bruce. In his free time, Nichols enjoys deer hunting, working on old trucks, and recently picked up forging as a hobby.
Nichols said he is excited to begin his career in a familiar smalltown scene. His office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
