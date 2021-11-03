Communities across Lawrence County are readying for the return of annual Christmas parades this holiday season. Several parades have been announced for the first weekend in December, according to organizers.
The historic Town of Courtland will kick off Christmas events in Lawrence County with its parade slated for Thursday, Dec. 2.
There is no fee to participate, according to organizers. Registration forms are available at Courtland City Hall or by emailing shughes@gatewaymgt.com.
Lineup for the parade will begin in downtown Courtland at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Peggy Hazle at 256-637-8109 or Linda Gibson at 256-483-8436.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the City of Moulton, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and various volunteers will present Moulton’s annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
Registration to participate is open until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.
The cost to participate is $25 per float or towing vehicle, $15 for non-float participants—such as single vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts and tractors—and $5 for horses and riders. Three-wheelers and 4-wheelers will not be permitted in the parade.
Participants driving a float or vehicle must provide a copy of their driver’s license and proof of insurance upon parade registration.
Registration forms are available at Moulton City Hall and at the Lawrence County Chamber office on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Forms are also available for download at www.cityofmoultonal.com or www.lawrencealabama.com.
Awards, including cash prizes, will be given to first, second and third place float and non-float winners. Judging will take place during the parade.
For more information, contact Parade Coordinator Brittany Alred at 256-616-4102, or contact the Lawrence Chamber at 256-974-1658, or Moulton City Hall at 256-974-5191.
Mt. Hope will hold its 15th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to organizers.
There is no entry fee to participate. Lineup will begin at Mt. Hope School at 11 a.m. with the parade procession beginning at noon.
Floats, vehicles, ATVs, horses, walkers, bands and wagons are welcome, organizers said. For more information, contact Kristi Robertson at 256-974-9838 or 256-566-5538.
Hatton sisters, Taffy Johnson, Tracy Parker and Tara McAbee, will host the community’s annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.
Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at the Hatton High School baseball and softball fields.
Though there is no entry fee to participate, Johnson said all proceeds from parade donations will go to a family of Hatton resident in need. Each year, parade organizers select a recipient for the proceeds, who also gets to serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.
Johnson said those who wish to nominate a family or person in need may privately message her on Facebook with names and details. Nominations should be submitted as soon as possible, she added.
For more information or to pick up an entry form, call Taffy Johnson at 256-410-6175 or message her on Facebook.
North Courtland also plans to hold its first Christmas Parade this December. Mayor Riely Evans said announcements will be made soon as plans are finalized.
