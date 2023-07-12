Motorcycle wreck puts alleged robber in jail

Jones

The Moulton Police Department arrested a resident on Tuesday, Independence Day, after he wrecked on a stolen motorcycle. James Lee Jones, 41, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. He was further charged with second-degree robbery for a crime committed in June.

MPD received a report of a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 33, north of County Road 233, on Monday, July 3. Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton responded. They arrived at the wreck and found a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja and a man with an injured arm.

