Motorcycle wreck puts alleged robber in jail

The Moulton Police Department arrested a resident on Tuesday, Independence Day, after he wrecked on a stolen motorcycle. James Lee Jones, 41, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. He was further charged with second-degree robbery for a crime committed in June.
MPD received a report of a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 33, north of County Road 233, on Monday, July 3. Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton responded. They arrived at the wreck and found a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja and a man with an injured arm.
The officers realized it was Jones. They investigated and discovered the motorcycle did not belong to Jones. It had been reported stolen from Hartselle.
Jones was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was arrested by Owens and Heaton the next morning at his home and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
The arrest was a month in waiting. On June 3, MPD received a report of an alleged assault. The caller told police he had been walking along Pickens Street, heading home to his apartment. Suddenly, a white Toyota Tundra pulled up.
Jones was driving. He got out of the truck, baseball bat in hand. A woman joined him. They started yelling at the victim. Jones hit the man in the arm with the bat. The victim fell to the ground, dropping his backpack, and Jones hit him again, then swung at his head.
Jones grabbed the backpack and left. The victim said it contained a cell phone, a wallet, ID, clothes, and cash.
The victim was taken to Lawrence Medical Center and treated for injuries to his finger, arm, and head.
MPD and county agents executed a search warrant at Jones property on June 6. Officers discovered some of the victim’s belongings and a bat that was possibly used in the assault.
Cpt. Russell Graham talked with Jones, and he admitted to hitting the victim with the bat and stealing his property. The officers found Jones to have active arrest warrants with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, so he was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
After taking him to jail, MPD obtained a felony arrest warrant for the robbery. But Jones was inadvertently released prior to being served with the warrant.
When arrested on Independence Day, Jones was charged with both the June crime and possessing the stolen motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.