Family Christmas traditions make the holidays special; keep memories alive

This year will be different for some families. There will be people missing from our holiday events who have always been a part of our lives, some because of COVID restrictions, and others because of the terrible toll that COVID has taken on them. Either way, for most of us, this year is going to be different.
However, there are some things we can do to make the Christmas holidays a little more normal, those are the traditions we have started years ago, some were even handed down to us by grandparents and older relatives. We can keep their memories alive by continuing those traditions for our own children and grandchildren.
Here are some Lawrence County traditions that are shared by those who keep them going.
The Flanagan’s
Aletha Flanagan’s family tradition started the night she was born. Her father, Paul David Craig, was looking around for something to take to his new baby daughter, born in Decatur General Hospital on December 10, 1987. He spied a stocking as he walked past the gift shop near the lobby. The little bell on the door jingled merrily when he walked in. Purchasing the oversized stocking he made his way to the maternity ward, where he surprised his wife, Joyce, with the stripped stocking and turned to admire his new baby.
“Every year of my childhood, on Christmas morning, this same stocking would be stuffed to the brim with all kinds of things that Santa had brought,” recalls Aletha. “There would be the always highly coveted Life Savers story books, Bob’s Sweet Stripes, cartons of Whoppers (which just happened to be my daddy’s favorite! What a coincidence!) and always new hairbrushes, lip balms, lotions and nail polishes.”
The stocking measures almost four feet long.”I’ve never seen another one like it,” she said. “It was like a never ending bag when I was a kid. I loved it and I hope my children will, too!”
“My daddy passed away in August, 2020, and now it will be stuffed with goodies from Santa for his three grandchildren to find every Christmas morning.”
The Latham’s
Debbie Latham started their family tradition a long time ago, when her first grandchild, Lawson, now 20, was still a little tyke. She was smart enough to provide what she calls, The Grandchildren Tree, where only non-breakable ornaments were placed. “That way they could take them off and play with them,” Debbie explained.
“This tree always has colored lights while the other two have white ones,” added her daughter, Jennifer Farris of Decatur.
As each successive child came along, Jack, now 16, Anna Kate Farris, now 13, and Sarah Grace Farris, now 10, they made ornaments to go on the Grandchildren Tree. Now they come each year to help decorate the tree, and the house. This year Lawson came from college to stay with his grandparents because his parents had COVID. He made himself useful by helping his granddad, James, decorate the outside of the Latham’s home in Moulton. The Latham’s neighborhood traditionally outline all of the driveways with luminaries to give the entire neighborhood a uniform look.
“When the grandkids come each year to help decorate the day after Thanksgiving we always have fun looking at the ornaments from the past. They made ornaments of salt dough, craft sticks, beads and pipe cleaners, or from little kits. Many of them hang on the grandchildren’s tree now. One year Jen helped them all make gingerbread houses.” said Debbie. “Another year we used those ribbon candy ornaments and Sarah Grace thought they looked like bacon so she made up this little song about decking the halls with strips of bacon, so now we sing it every year as we decorate.”
Debbie got this recipe from Sherre McKelvey when they worked together at Moulton Middle School. “We added pretzels to ours and more pecans and cashews. It is a holiday favorite with our family but we love it year round! We even take it on vacation with us. James has made it for years and he finally shared the recipe with our youngest grandson, Jack. He has been making it for the last few years and we think he does a great job!” said Debbie.
Both Debbie and James come from big families and love having all of their grands, plus their son, Jeff and his wife, Lauren, and daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Doug, to fill the house with laughter and singing.
The Latham’s Spicy Party Mix
1 cup oil
2 sticks butter
4 T Worcestershire
1t. garlic powder
1 t. hot sauce
2 t. red pepper
½ small can of Accent
1 t. celery salt
1 t. allspice
1 package taco seasoning mix
Mix first nine ingredients together and bring to a boil. Add taco seasoning mix. Mix well while boiling. Remove from heat.
In a separate bowl mix together the following;
4 cups corn chex
4 cups rice chex
4 cups cheese nips
4 cups wheat chex
4 cups Crispix cereal
4 cups Bugels
4 cups pretzel sticks
One small can of mixed nuts (or add more to taste)
Put dry cereal in a large roasting pan and drizzle the sauce mixture over it , stirring as you pour in mix. Bake in a preheated 200 degree oven for four hours. Stir the mixture every 30 minutes. A most delicious snack!
The Delashaw’s
One of the funniest games sent in was this one from Brenda Coffey Delashaw. “You cut two slits in the back of as many Kleenex boxes as you have participants. Then stick a belt through the slits to put around your waist with the box to which you’ve added three ping pong balls. The original opening of the Kleenex box should then be facing outward, with the box in the small of your back,” Brenda explained. “To win someone has to be the first to shake all three ping pong balls out.”
The Delashaws also used a box of Kleenex for two people with one hand tied behind their back. “The start pulling the Kleenex’s out and whoever gets them all out first wins,” instructed Brenda. “For the kids, I put a dab of Vaseline on their noses and had a bowl with little felt balls and they had to stick their nose and pick up the balls and drop them in another bowl, without touching their noses or the balls,” she said.
Folks, trust me on this, you’ll want to video the ping pong game, its hilarious. Put on some fast music for your video and it will be even funnier. (You can find the game featured on YouTube as Twerk Pong).
The Coker’s
The Coker Cookie Swap was started by Brenda Coker, of Speake, in 2004. The whole family lives in the shadows of the William B. Bankhead National Forest, near what’s known locally as Yeager Mountain. They can practically hear each other holler if need be.
When the tradition started, there were five generations still in the family with Mildred Inez Bates of Moulton, Alabama and Norma Jean Hallman, also of Moulton, still being alive at the time and participating in the fun.
According to Brenda’s daughter, Casey, the Annual Coker Cookie Swap consists of everyone dressing up in some type of Christmas fashion, whether it be simple or extravagant. “Over the years, we’ve had people dress up as Christmas gifts complete with wrapped boxes around them as their costume, elves, and the funniest of all was Norma Jean Hallman (Mama Jean) dressed up as in a bonnet with a Dolly Parton “figure,” if you know what I mean,” Casey laughed.
Friends and family are invited, and delicious refreshments are served after the games. “Everyone bakes plenty of cookies for everyone to take home (usually around 40 - 60 cookies) and includes their recipes for the other participants to take home,” Casey explained. “The menfolk always anxiously await the end of the Cookie Swap where they get to dig into several different amazing cookies and candies!”
The family plays lots of games, including the Candy Cane “Cookie” game where everyone gets a candy cane necklace and if someone hears you say “Cookies” then they get your necklace. The person with the most necklaces at the end of the party wins a prize, the wrapping game where you have one hand tied behind your back and you proceed to wrap a tissue box with a partner and then everyone votes for the best wrapped box, and the toss around game where certain people end up with gifts.”
The Coker family won’t cancel their get together this year since they are around each other so much anyway, but the hugging and kissing on cheeks has stopped and masks are optional, but some will wear them.
Casey’s recipe for Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (She doubles this recipe).
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Makes about 4 dozen
Two 18 1/2 ounce packages devil’s food cake mix
4 eggs, lightly beaten
2/3 cup vegetable oil
One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
3 cups sifted confectioners sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, and oil. Beat with an electric mixer at low speed until completely combined. The batter will be very stiff. Pinch off pieces of batter and roll into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets and flatten slightly with fingertips. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until a slight indentation remains when lightly touched. Remove immediately from the cookie sheets with a spatula and cool on wire racks.
In a small glass mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese and butter until completely blended. Gradually add the sugar and vanilla and mix at low speed until the icing is smooth. Spread icing on half the cookies and top with the remaining cookies. Store in the refrigerator in large resealable plastic bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.