Pond Spring, the historical homesite of General Joe Wheeler, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual birthday celebration in honor of the renowned military leader.
The event is set to feature numerous vendors offering an array of goods and crafts including local honey, shaved iced, music and free horse drawn carriage rides.
Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse historical artifacts collected at Pond Spring, witness canon demonstrations, purchase unique souvenirs, indulge in delectable foods from local vendors, and interact with local historians and preservationists alike.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9. Gates will open for regular hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., but festivities will take place between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Admission to the event is free, however there will be a charge for those who choose to tour the Joe Wheeler home.
Any questions concerning the event should call John Griffin at Pond Spring (256)443-1628 or Leland Free (256)606-1057.
