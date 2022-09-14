Bobby Burch, president of the Lawrence County Rotary Club, recently signed a proclamation ensuring participation in this year’s observance of Constitution Week. Anita Pahman, of the DAR Stephens Chapter, was the guest speaker at Rotary last week to talk about the annual commemoration of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution that will be observed in Lawrence County this September. Constitution Week is observed Sept. 17-23 each year after the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to dedicate the week to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Pictured from the left are DAR Stephens Chapter Constitution Chairperson Anita Pahman, Bobby Burch, and Dr. Don Beach who attested to the signature.
Rotary signs Constitution Week proclamation during recent meeting
