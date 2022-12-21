Investigation stretching to Mobile identifies body found in 2020 at Decatur as Courtland woman

Floyd

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the body found in the summer of 2020 was identified as Wanda Ashford Floyd, 60, of Courtland, through DNA tests conducted by the Mobile County Cold Case Unit.

Floyd had been missing since being released from Decatur Morgan Hospital about noon on July 15, 2020, which was a few hours after she checked in, Lawrence Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Covington said. It is unknown why she was in the hospital, he said. Friends of Floyd reported her disappearance about a week after she left the hospital.

