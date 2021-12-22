Sheriff’s Office seeks help in 2 missing persons cases

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a Courtland woman and a Moulton man in two separate missing persons cases, according to authorities.
The Sheriff’s Office recently posted photos of both individuals on social media in hopes of generating new information in each case.
Wanda Floyd, 61, has been missing for more than a year. John Wesley Johnson, 37, has been missing since July.
Floyd was last seen on Jefferson Street in Courtland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Prior to her disappearance, she was transported by ambulance from Jefferson Street to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020, at 9:14 a.m.
“Investigators learned that Floyd was treated and released from Decatur General,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by someone who had found a photo of Floyd on the Downtown Rescue Mission of Huntsville’s webpage. Investigators believe the photo was taken before her disappearance.
In the sheriff’s social media post, the department said it was including Floyd’s most recent driver’s license photo. The photo was taken on June 5, 2020, a little more than a month before she was last seen in Courtland.
“Numerous searches have been conducted in the Courtland area,” the department said. “Sheriff (Max) Sanders would like to thank those who have helped thus far in this investigation.”
The Sheriff’s Office also continues its efforts in locating Johnson, who was last seen near the area of Lawrence County Road 294, in the Mountain Home community, north of Langtown.
Anyone with information in either case is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
