Christmas crafters creating and sharing

Tiletha Alexander Shelton, Linda Alexander, and Kathy Thrasher display wreaths made of live greenery gathered fresh that morning from the Sheltons' garden.

This year is coming rapidly to a close. The rush is on to get everything ready, if you are traveling you have twice as much to do, if you are having company you have five times as much to do, and if it’s just you and your family, you still have plenty to do to get everything ready in time for the big day. 

It’s been said that a man’s work is from sun to sun, but a woman’s work is never done. That has proven true over and over. Women work and even turn their leisure time into more work, but this kind of work is fun, especially when it’s shared. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.