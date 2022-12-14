Christmas crafters creating and sharing

This year is coming rapidly to a close. The rush is on to get everything ready, if you are traveling you have twice as much to do, if you are having company you have five times as much to do, and if it’s just you and your family, you still have plenty to do to get everything ready in time for the big day.
It’s been said that a man’s work is from sun to sun, but a woman’s work is never done. That has proven true over and over. Women work and even turn their leisure time into more work, but this kind of work is fun, especially when it’s shared.
A group of family met recently at the She-Shed of Linda Alexander. Built in 2015, the 20x50 structure adjoins Ricky Alexander’s barn and the shed allowed Linda to have the space she needs to spread out her various materials and leave them until her projects are complete. It also gave her back an extra bedroom that she had been using as a sewing room/office for the past several years. Linda is an accomplished seamstress, she also paints, crafts and cooks. Now she can do most of this from her She-Shed and walk away from it at the end of the day without her house being in disarray.
Last week, she invited her large family to come and craft in this ideal area. They enjoyed the company and got a lot of nice things put together for the holidays. This week, she invited Kathy Thrasher, a friend from childhood days, and her daughter, Tiletha Shelton, to work alongside her and make some elegant gifts, decorations for their homes and live greenery wreaths crafted from evergreens and berries gathered on the Shelton and Alexander properties. Everything turned out beautifully, and they all enjoyed the camaraderie.
Kathy says she had a great time and was inspired by Tiletha’s beautiful wreath so she made one for herself. She also got a tour of Linda and Ricky’s new chicken coop. “Linda’s she-shed is to die for,” commented Kathy. “There was lots of laughter, as always”. The two, along with a couple of other friends have been close since Linda came to LCHS in the seventh grade. Some of the others started first grade together. They know all of the punch lines to one another’s jokes and ‘where all the bodies are buried.’ They all had children at around the same time and then grandchildren. The kids say that Moms are often interchangeable when it comes to advice.
Tiletha always enjoys being around her mom’s friends. “They are so funny,” she laughed. “I love seeing my mom having fun with her friends, reminiscing and laughing with and at each other. They really are creative and I enjoy seeing the creativity. This group of friends has inspired me to want my girlfriend group to stay together. They are really blessed to have each other. It makes me hope that my group of girls stay as close as they have and we have so far.”
The ladies put together some repurposed objects from around their homes. They wrapped blocks of variously shaped wood in beautiful paper and material, made beautiful bows from shiny, wired ribbon and accented each one with vintage jewelry that they all had in boxes in their homes just gathering dust and taking up space. This repurposing not only made use of the beautiful pieces of bling, it created a decoration for the holidays and can be given as a gift to their friends and relatives who would in turn use the jewelry.
They moved on to another project; making wreaths for their entrance doors from live evergreen branches gathered from the Shelton and Alexander properties. They used Leyland cypress, pine, cedar and Tiletha’s bright red nandina berries which really put out a bumper crop this year!
The wreaths smelled wonderful, and turned out lush and inviting to guests coming in from the cold. Wire, styrofoam and grapevine wreath forms can be used for this project. When completed, the wreaths were adorned with bright red ribbon and bows.
They also worked on some craft projects with items purchased from discount stores, wrapping paper and fiber board and glue were used to create a round, flat Christmas ornament in the image of a decorative ball. These were displayed around the house on small wire easels. Quick and cute, these make good projects for grandchildren to help with.
Other kid-friendly projects include making reindeer images with little handprints on tee shirts and making polka dotted shoes using an older pair of tennis shoes that need some sprucing up. You can often replace the shoe strings with holiday ribbon or thick yarn in bright cheerful colors. This also helps little ones with hand-eye coordination at the same time.
Cookie baking is always a fun thing to do with your little ones. An easy and not so messy kitchen project is making graham cracker brittle. For this project you will need: about 2 sleeves of graham crackers, 2 sticks of butter, one cup of sugar, roasted and chopped pecans, parchment paper or aluminum foil and an air tight container or a big zip lock bag for storing the goodies.
Start by lining a cookie sheet with sides in aluminum foil or parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 350 F.
Melt two sticks of butter in a small saucepan and line the cookie sheet with unbroken graham cracker sections. When butter is melted, mix in one cup of sugar until dissolved, you can use either granulated or brown sugar. When sugar is completely dissolved, slowly pour over graham crackers. Working quickly spread roasted, lightly salted chopped pecans over the graham cracker/ butter mixture. Bake at 350 F. for approximately 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack. When completely cool have the kids break the large squares into bite-sized pieces. Store in an air tight container for up to three weeks. These treats make great hostess gifts!
