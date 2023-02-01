Phillips joins Rotary

Phillips with his wife, Misty McWhorter Phillips.

The Rotary Club welcomed new member Jeremy Phillips to speak during their Thursday, Jan. 26 meeting. Phillips discussed the importance of retaining Lawrence County’s next generation to grow local industry.

Phillips graduated from Auburn University on March 21, 1997. He moved to Lawrence County the next day. 

