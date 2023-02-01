Phillips joins Rotary

The Rotary Club welcomed new member Jeremy Phillips to speak during their Thursday, Jan. 26 meeting. Phillips discussed the importance of retaining Lawrence County’s next generation to grow local industry.
Phillips graduated from Auburn University on March 21, 1997. He moved to Lawrence County the next day.
“I was getting married in May,” said Phillips.
He was engaged to Misty McWhorter, the oldest daughter of Tim McWhorter. Though Lawrence County was his fiance’s hometown, Phillips didn’t know much about it.
“I didn’t know anything about white sauce,” said Phillips. “[I] didn’t know anything about chicken stew.
“I just felt it was a better opportunity for me to get up this way.”
Lawrence County has been his home ever since. He managed Southern Water Consultants in Decatur for 17 years. When the company was sold to General Chemicals in 2012, Phillips left.
“It really didn’t fit where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do,” said Phillips. “Bottom line is they wanted me to move to Texas and run a plant out there. I wasn’t in it for that. I decided to jump off and do my own thing.”
He founded PhillTech, LLC, a water treatment facility in Courtland. The company was incorporated in 2014. Within two months, they outgrew their first building. PhillTech moved to a facility next to the Courtland airport.
“Right now we’re small,” said Phillips. “I have seven employees. All seven of them live in Lawrence County. That was one goal I had when I started. I talked to Misty and I said, ‘I’m going to stay in Lawrence County. I’m going to build this business in Lawrence County; I’m going to build it off Lawrence County people.
“So that’s why we’re in Lawrence County. There’s so many benefits to being here.”
The company is in the final stages of a $2.5 million expansion to the existing facilities.
Phillips hopes the county makes a greater effort in recruiting graduates to remain in the community.
“As a parent, you want to keep your kids close. But you also want them to go and find success,” said Phillips. “How do we maintain Lawrence County and make it appealing for them to come back?
“As leaders of this community and this county, we’ve got to find a way to reach out to those kids and bring them back here.”
After speaking, the members voted to approve Phillips as a member of the club.
The Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon inside the Western Sirloin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.