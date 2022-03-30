Lions Quest program to address juvenile needs in Lawrence County

Local leaders met in Moulton last week to further a program directed at rehabilitating juvenile offenders in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Children’s Policy Council is partnering with the Moulton Lions Club to implement the Lions Club International Foundation’s Lions Quest program for local children on juvenile probation.
Once Lions Quest takes off, juvenile delinquents entering the courtroom of District Judge Angela Terry will be placed on the 16-week social and emotional learning program.
Lions Quest will help the young offenders build better self-worth and learn to develop healthy interpersonal relationships, according to local attorney Jerome Thompson, a past international director with Lions Club International who is helping bring Lions Quest into the county.
“Sometimes choosing the wrong friends or engaging in unhealthy relationships are what gets these children into trouble. This program will help them identify healthy relationships and teach them to build those better relationships,” he said. “The program will help them develop decision-making skills and identify things that led to the bad decisions in the first place. It will teach them the dangers of substance abuse.”
Thompson said the course will end with “servant-leadership” instruction to build connections between the child and his or her community—getting them involved in giving back to the community and ultimately laying the groundwork for better paths.
“Judge Terry has been so innovative in her effort to make a difference through the Children’s Policy Council,” Thompson added.
Working with the Moulton Lions Club and the Children’s Council, Terry feels the Lions Quest program will cost-effectively address the needs of local youth, he said.
“My juvenile probation officers and I are excited about this new program and to again be partnering with the Lions Club. Juveniles today are exposed to so many bad influences. We hope this will bring many new role models into their lives,” Terry said. “I fully expect the combination of this world class material and local Lawrence countians willing to volunteer their time will make Lawrence County a pilot county within the state, if not beyond.”
Terry has already had several volunteer to become mentors for the program.
About 52 volunteers, community leaders and visitors attended the Lions Quest presentation in Moulton on Tuesday, March 22, when LCIF allocated up to $16,500 in grant funds to kick-off the program in Lawrence County.
Those funds will provide the mentors’ curriculum for the next five years, according to Thompson. He said Lions Club International will also provide a resource assistant to facilitate training and help ensure the program’s success.
“This is evidence-based and proven to work,” Thompson said of Lions Quest.
According to Lions Club International, Lions Quest is a “comprehensive life skills and prevention program,” which builds social and emotional skills by promoting self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision-making and service learning.
Lions Quest has been used in school settings across the globe for more than 35 years, but LCIF is adapting the program and expanding it to support community-based organizations focused on juvenile justice and child welfare, according to LCIF.
One of the signature components of Lions Quest is service learning, which is a way to help youthful offenders with social reintegration by directly involving them in the selection and planning of projects that benefit others and the community, Thompson said.
“Over the next year, the initiative will provide free Lions Quest training, program support, and materials to more than 200 youth who will make court appearances in front of Judge Terry,” he said. “The goal is to provide these children with the skills to find greater success, moving forward and ensure the past does not define the future for those appearing before Judge Terry.”
Thompson said the Moulton Lions Club is also exploring ideas of forming a local Leo Club chapter—a Lions Club program open to students. Participants in the Lions Quest program may be invited to join the Leo Club in the future, he explained.
The Leo Club may provide further career-development resources, social connections and guidance designed to keep reformed students on paths to success, Thompson said.
For more information about Lions Quest and its global impact through social and emotional programs, visit Lions-Quest.org.
