Stephanie Langham passed away this morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 101. Langham, 59, was a resident of Town Creek.
Funeral and visitation information will be available on the Jackson Memory Funeral Home Facebook page.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stephanie Langham passed away this morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 101. Langham, 59, was a resident of Town Creek.
Funeral and visitation information will be available on the Jackson Memory Funeral Home Facebook page.
The Advertiser sends its condolences to Langham’s family and friends.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.