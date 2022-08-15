Moulton police warn drivers of faulty traffic light at AL-157 and AL-24 intersection

The Moulton Police Department is warning drivers of a malfunctioning traffic light at the Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 intersection.
Police Chief Craig Knight said his officers have been called to the intersection several times throughout their shifts since the issues began. In a report released on Monday, Knight urges drivers to treat the intersection as four-way stop if the light is flashing red, or if the lights are not working at all.
“A flashing red light is basically the same as a stop sign. Drivers who do not adhere to this can be ticketed,” Knight said.
He also advised that safety issues may arise when police officers or Moulton Street Department employees resets a malfunctioning light.
When the traffic light is reset, Knight said the flashing lights will immediately begin working as before. “Drivers need to pay attention to this because the lights will go from flashing to solid red for one highway and green for the other,” he said. “The police department has witnessed the driving actually get worse when the lights are reset.”
“Our major concern is everyone’s safety,” Knight added. “We don’t want to see anyone have an accident or get injured… Please be aware of this and be aware of the other vehicles in the intersection.”
Knight said his department is working with Moulton Street Department to get the issues resolved but said it could take time before permanent repairs are made.
According to the report, the city’s street department is in contact with companies to replace or repair the traffic light’s faulty control board.
“To my understanding, there are only three companies in the state or in our area that are able to do this, so obviously, they have a lot of work throughout the state,” Knight said in the report. “We are working diligently to get this problem resolved as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.