Moulton police warn drivers of faulty traffic light at AL-157 and AL-24 intersection
Photos.com

The Moulton Police Department is warning drivers of a malfunctioning traffic light at the Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 intersection. 

Police Chief Craig Knight said his officers have been called to the intersection several times throughout their shifts since the issues began. In a report released on Monday, Knight urges drivers to treat the intersection as four-way stop if the light is flashing red, or if the lights are not working at all. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.