A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all As).
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Heather Grimes of Danville was named to the Dean's List.
Taylor Kennedy of Danville was named to the Dean's List.
Sarah Sawyer of Hillsboro was named to the President's List.
Matthew Cooper of Moulton was named to the Dean's List.
Emma Givens of Moulton was named to the Dean's List.
Chase Ligon of Moulton was named to the Dean's List.
Laura Lunsford of Moulton was named to the Dean's List.
Lillie McCullough of Moulton was named to the Dean's List.
Maggie Ray of Moulton was named to the President's List.
Ashley Terry of Moulton was named to the President's List.
April Campbell of Mount Hope was named to the Dean' List.
Dalton Counts of Town Creek was named to the President's List.
Jordan Yarbrough of Town Creek was named to the Dean's List.
Kylin Edwards of Town Creek was named to the Dean's List.
William Braidfoot of Trinity was named to the Dean's List.
Chandler James of Trinity was named to the Dean's List.
The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
