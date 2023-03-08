Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Wild Alabama heads into March with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Every Tuesday afternoon, Wild Alabama will work to clean up trash in the ditches along AL-33 and Cranal Road. The work will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Black Warrior Work Center on AL-33 under the Smokey the Bear sign.
On Friday, March 10, Wild Alabama will lead a hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. It will begin at a marked trailhead, but they will probably walk off trail a decent bit. The group will use paper maps and GPSs to practice navigation. Participants are encouraged to bring their own map and GPS. The purpose of the hike is for participants to gain confidence with their sense of directions. All ages welcome. The hike will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, March 11, a Forest Ambassador Training will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wild Alabama office in downtown Moulton. Forest Ambassadors talk to visitors in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sierra Club-sponsored position includes a $50.00 payment for each three hour shift worked by the ambassador. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Tuesday, March 14, Madison will lead a campsite rehab in the Sipsey. Participants will use folding buckets and shovels to clean campsites and fire rings along the trail. Participants should bring their own food and water; wear long pants and closed toed shoes. The group may hike four to seven miles. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Tuesday, March 14, Wild Alabama will take part in a Bankhead Forest liaison panel meeting. The public is invited. According to Wild Alabama’s website, “The panel is a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and national forest stakeholders.” The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. from 8:00 p.m. at 15305 Highway 278 in Double Springs.
On Friday, March 17, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a forest bathing hike. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip. Participants are encouraged to bring food and water, plus a journal and cloth to sit or lay on during times of reflection. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, March 18, Barrett will host an Art Talk at the Somerville Library. Details TBA. Email Janice@wildal.org for details.
On March 18 through 19, Wild Alabama will hold a Leave No Trace Trainer Course. According to Wild Alabama’s website, “This course is appropriate for anyone that wants a full immersion in the ethic and is perfect for recreational leaders, scout leaders, and youth group leaders. Anyone that takes groups into an outdoor setting to perform outdoor activities from hiking to rock climbing will benefit from this course.” It involves 12 to 16 hours of instruction. Day one of the course will take place at the Wild Alabama office in downtown Moulton. Day two will take place near Bankhead National Forest. Email Kim@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, March 26, Wild Alabama will lead a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger Practice Hike. Anyone who is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger or who is interested in learning about the role is welcome to join. The group will practice map reading, visitor contact, plant identification, situational awareness, and using the Survey 123 app. The hike will be between four to nine miles and last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Monday, March 27, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. The location will be announced later. Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.