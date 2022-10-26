Since 1955 a Farm-City Week has been declared across Alabama, Farm-City Week in 2022 is November 18-24. The Farm-City Week theme is “Sustaining for the Future”. Farm-City’s educational programming goal is to ensure agriculture and forestry will carry on for future generations.

In Lawrence County, the core of the Farm City activities are focused on youth. On October 27 and 28 3rd grade youth will have the opportunity to come to Pizza Farm – an event that has occurred over the past 20 years through the efforts of our Farm-City Committee Members. Pizza Farms provides youth a slice of pizza along with the programming related to the outdoor environment that grows the ingredients that are on a pizza. Topics at Pizza Farm range from beekeeping to animal production to a fun hay ride.

