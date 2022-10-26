Since 1955 a Farm-City Week has been declared across Alabama, Farm-City Week in 2022 is November 18-24. The Farm-City Week theme is “Sustaining for the Future”. Farm-City’s educational programming goal is to ensure agriculture and forestry will carry on for future generations.
In Lawrence County, the core of the Farm City activities are focused on youth. On October 27 and 28 3rd grade youth will have the opportunity to come to Pizza Farm – an event that has occurred over the past 20 years through the efforts of our Farm-City Committee Members. Pizza Farms provides youth a slice of pizza along with the programming related to the outdoor environment that grows the ingredients that are on a pizza. Topics at Pizza Farm range from beekeeping to animal production to a fun hay ride.
The Farm City poster, essay and media contests for youth are important also. Giving youth the opportunity to use their knowledge and imagination to create posters, essays, and videos about the themed topic. Additional information from the Alabama Farm-City Contests can be found at their website is at https://agriculture123.wixsite.com/farm-city. However, submission dates noted on the website are for county level winners.
Youth from kindergarten to grade 3-have the opportunity to color a designated drawing and be randomly selected to win $10. Teachers in various classrooms are involved in promoting the coloring sheet. Coloring sheets can also be picked up the Lawrence County Extension Office.
While not a part of the state-wide Farmers Federation’s Farm-City Week programming the Farm-City Committee does promote the Peanut Essay Contest promoted through 4-H during the same period – the deadline is October 28th also. The topic this year is “Peanuts: Feeding the World!” For the first time the essay submissions must be typed, and depending on the age of the essay-writer the length is different. Contact the Extension Office for more specific information dabout the Peanut Essay contest.
For more information about Farm City events and activities contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. Information about Farm City is also shared on the County’s Facebook page Lawrence County Alabama Extension Office https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.