The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is searching for two out-of-county hikers in the Bankhead National Forest.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the Sheriff's Multi-Agency Search and Rescue unit had made phone contact with the two missing women and began a ground search Wednesday night that lasted until 2 a.m.
"There's no immediate concerns for injuries or anything life-threatening," Sandlin said Thursday morning.
He said the search resumed around 8 a.m. with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's aviation unit assisting in the air.
Updates will be posted as they are received.
