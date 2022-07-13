The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
June 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Elius Enterprises LLC, DBA Royalty, 11227 Hwy. 157 Moulton: 10 Limited Food
Shelton's Deli/Grocery, 22855 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 88 Food Service Establishment
The Cajun Gator, 22855 Hwy 24, Trinity: 88 Limited Food
El Rio Mexican Restaurant, 11227 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 AL Hwy. 157, Danville: 90 Food Service Establishment
5 Star Grocery Inc., 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Five Point Grocery, 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
M & S Brothers INC. DBA Hillsboro, 16960 AL Hwy 20 Hillsboro: 91 Food Service Establishment
Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 91 Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #27323, 11880 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Big Gutt Barbeque Commissary, 16960 Hwy 20, Hillsboro: 92 Mobile Food Commissary
Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 92 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
National Health Care, 300 Hospital St., Moulton: 92 Food Service
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Deli), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
The Corner Store, 10245 Co. Rd. 87, Moulton: 93 Limited Food
Angie's Café Connect, 16951 CR 400, Hillsboro: 93 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Grocery, 3435 AL Highway 157, Danville: 94 Limited Retail
The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Subway (in Walmart), 15445 Hwy 24, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #15555 Hillsboro, 15861 Co. Rd. 400, Hillsboro: 94 Limited Food
Lawrence Medical Center, P.O. Box 39, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Glazed & Brewed LLC, 12437 Hwy 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Trio Community Meals, LLC (A6700), 6559 Co. Rd. 81, Danvlle: 96 Food Service Establishment
Subway, 1115 Hwy 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Nash's Barbecue, 1019 Co. Rd. 439, Hillsboro: 96 Food Service Establishment
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 11884 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Miss Pearl's LLC, 12150 Jackson Street, Courtland: 97 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Nutrition, 14484-B Court St., Moulton: 97 Limited Food
Speake Nutrition Center, 6619 Co. Rd. 81, Danville: 97 Limited Food
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 Retail F, 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97 Retail Food Store
Effie D's Popup Restaurant, 19974 Hwy 20, Trinity: 97 Mobile Food Commissary
Hatton Nutrition Center, 20888 Highway 101, Town Creek: 97 Limited Food
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Bakery), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment
Town Creek Senior Center, 925 Wallace Street, Town Creek: 99 Limited Food
Effie D's Popup Restaurant Mobile, 19974 Hwy. 20, Trinity: 99 Mobile Food Service
