The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society's annual Harvest Festival is returning to downtown Moulton on Saturday, Sept. 25. Happening in conjunction with the Moulton Cruise-In classic car show on the square, the festival will begin at 2 p.m.
Visitors to the Harvest Festival can expect vendors, concessions and food, activities for the family, and the antique car show, organizers said.
Coinciding with this year's festival, LCHPS and the Lawrence County Archives will also announce the winner of the "Murder and Mayhem in Moulton" contest.
Contest and details were released in weekly episodes on the Archives Facebook page, Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle said.
Each week a new suspect was revealed in the fictional murder of Judge Greg Button. Sheriff Max Panders and Police Chief Craig Day are on the case, in which their key witness is Annie Brittle.
Those who wish to enter the contest may purchase entry forms for $1 to vote for one of the suspects—whose names are released in each week’s episode on the Lawrence County Archives Facebook page.
The first episode was posted on July 21, and suspects include Teresa Bayles, Kay Sales, The Mater Brothers and Heather Petunia, Breezy Hoozle, and Tammy Ruperts.
Each person affiliated with the contest agreed to use their names and likeness for the event, and each person involved is not eligible to participate in the drawing, Hazle said.
Entry forms for the contest may be purchased at the Lawrence County Archives or at the Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road in Moulton until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Entry forms will also be available at the Harvest Festival until Judge Button's "murderer" is revealed and a winner is selected.
The lucky winner will receive $100.
Only one suspect may be selected per entry, but participants may purchase as many entry forms as they like, Hazle added.
Details about the contest and the weekly episodes are posted on the Archives Facebook page.
For more information about the Harvest Festival or the Murder and Mayhem contest, contact the Lawrence County Archives at 256-974-1757, or email lchps21@gmail.com.
