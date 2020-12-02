Moulton Police search for fleeing driver, passenger following Monday crash

Moulton Police are searching for the driver and a passenger of a silver 2001 Honda Accord after the two fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Alabama 157 and Byler Road intersection on Monday.
Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said the Accord, which was involved in a collision with a 2017 Ford F-150 around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, had a switched license plate.
The identity of the driver and passenger are unknown, he said. The police department had the Accord impounded at a local wrecker service until the driver comes forward or an owner is identified.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Moulton Police Department.
Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said no injuries were reported from the accident, which caused minor traffic delays as responders cleared the scene Monday afternoon.
