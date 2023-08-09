A Hillsboro man was arrested, along with a Decatur man and a Decatur woman on probation for receiving a stolen firearm, for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and marijuana following a drug bust by the Decatur Police Department last week.
On Friday, investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 1200 block of Thomas Drive Southwest and found about 100 pounds of marijuana and a trafficking amount of fentanyl, along with several firearms, large sums of money, controlled medications and drug paraphernalia, according to Decatur police.
Police said a juvenile was also inside the home and that one of the firearms had been reported stolen.
Justin Trent McDonald, 30, of Hillsboro, and Kenneth Trayvon Hart, 33, of Decatur, were each charged Friday with two counts of drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession violations.
Angie Enid Lewis, 28, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession violations. She was serving a two-year probation at the time of the arrest after pleading guilty to receiving a stolen revolver in 2021. She was additionally charged with violating probation.
According to court records, Angie Lewis was arrested on the firearm charge after Community Corrections officers did an April 2021 home visit and discovered the weapon at a residence on McDonald Court Southwest where she lived with her husband, Mashaud Tyliek Lewis. Mashaud Lewis is now in the Morgan County Jail facing a capital murder charge. He is charged with the May 2021 shooting death of Chester Jordan.
Police said the money was determined to be proceeds from drug sales and they seized it. The juvenile was placed with a family member after police notified the Department of Human Resources.
Morgan County Jail records show Hart was released Friday on a $352,300 bond.
Lewis and McDonald each remained in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $352,300 bond.
