Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Music Department will hold the 2000's World Tour concert on Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23, in the Lou B. Bevill Center on the NW-SCC Phil Campbell Campus.

Concert performances will be held Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m.

