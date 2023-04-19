Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Music Department will hold the 2000's World Tour concert on Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23, in the Lou B. Bevill Center on the NW-SCC Phil Campbell Campus.
Concert performances will be held Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m.
The Concert will feature popular music from the 2000's performed by the NW-SCC Show Choir, Vocal Point, directed by Jonathon Romero. The Show Choir will perform songs by Rascal Flatts, Evanescence, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Black Eyed Peas, Justin Timberlake, and more.
Admission for the concert will be $5 and children 12 and under will be free. NW-SCC employees and students will be admitted free after completing online registration.
