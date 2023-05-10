Oakville Multicultural Event returns to the Indian Mounds

Thousands of visitors crowded the grounds of the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum in 2022 for the educational center’s 33rd Multicultural Festival. The event featured live history demonstrations, local vendors, musical entertainment and a bird show. This year’s event will be Friday and Saturday.

The Oakville Indian Mounds Multicultural Indian Event returns to Lawrence County this Friday and Saturday. 

During the students-only first day, the Indian Mounds will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-K through sixth grade students are invited. High schoolers in the county’s Indian Education program will help during the event.

