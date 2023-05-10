Oakville Multicultural Event returns to the Indian Mounds

The Oakville Indian Mounds Multicultural Indian Event returns to Lawrence County this Friday and Saturday.
During the students-only first day, the Indian Mounds will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-K through sixth grade students are invited. High schoolers in the county’s Indian Education program will help during the event.
“Part of our event is that it’s a student-led event,” said Mullican. “Our high school students in our Indian-Ed program volunteer to run some of the free stations for the kids.”
On Saturday, the event will open at 10:00 a.m. and run until 4:00 p.m.
Several vendors will attend and food will be available, including fried bread, a Native American dish. There is no admission cost; cars are asked for a $5 parking donation. The event will occur rain or shine.
“It’s a huge event,” said Anna Mullican, event organizer and Indian Mounds Cultural Resource Specialist. “The whole event is to celebrate Native American history and heritage in Lawrence County.
“I hope that people are not afraid to interact with our living history encampment, ask questions, interact with our drummers and our dancers and ask them questions because Native Americans are still in Alabama today and there are many, many different cultures and traditions that make up history and heritage in Alabama.”
A highlight of the festival will be the living history encampment.
“This is a swath of our trail where we hire educators that dress in period clothing,” said Mullican. “They have in-period clothing, have real fires, have tents, have a real reenactment style encampment.
“Basically they are teaching all about Native American and historic [lifestyle] skills. Whether it’s food, flintknapping, hunting, [or] fishing.”
Mullican said a copper artisan, basket weaver, and historic gamesman will be included in the encampment.
“My heart is… with the living history encampment,” said Mullican, “because I know that’s where a big part of the education is. The educators we have work so hard to have authentic items and they have great narratives to go along with their displays to [excite] kids who are passing by.”
Mullican has planned some unique events exclusively for students who attend.
“We have a few special things going on Friday that are not going on Saturday,” said Mullican. “At 10:00 a.m. we are going to have a release of 5,000 live ladybugs.”
The bug release will be accompanied by lessons on the benefits of ladybugs and how to differentiate them from Asian lady beetles.
During the middle part of the day, two animal ecology education shows will be held in the park amphitheater.
One of the demonstrations will be by the Rise Raptor Project; they will teach about various raptors, including hawks and owls. The second will be by Vicky Smith of A-Z Animals, also known as the bat lady.
“She has several different species of native Alabama bats,” said Mullican, “and she talks about what bats do for our environment.”
The ladybug release and shows will be complemented by free entertainment. Students can visit a shell necklace station, use an atlatl spear-thrower (safely, of course), and play stickball, among other activities.
Canoe and paddle boat rides will be available for $5.
In an idea borrowed from Decatur’s downtown turtle trail, Mullican and the ninth grade English class at the Lawrence County Signature School have partnered to create a squirrel hunt.
“Basically, we have six different squirrel statutes that will be all over the park,” said Mullican. “And to find them, [the English] students have created a short poem for each one. And in the poem it has hints on where to find the squirrel.”
Each squirrel will be decorated to represent historic aspects of Lawrence County.
“Each squirrel has one or two… accessories,” said Mullican. “Like a gold medal and shoes or a hiking stick and backpack.”
Students who take selfies with all six squirrels will receive a free gemstone rock from the museum.
The museum will be open throughout the festival. A silent auction will take place inside. The winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
