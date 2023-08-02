Courtland is calling all runners. On August 19, the downtown Super Soaker 5K and Mile Fun Run will start at 8:00 a.m.
Preregistration costs $25 for the 5K, $20 for the one mile fun run, and $35 for both. After preregistration, participation costs $30 for the 5K, $25 for the fun run, and $40 for both. Once available, runners can pick up a registration packet at Courtland City Hall or register online at www.ItsYourRace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.