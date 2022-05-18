Improving county roads and bringing more jobs to the county are the top two priorities on Earl “Sonny” Malcom’s to-do list if he is elected to the Lawrence County Commission District 2 post. Incumbent Norman Pool said he will continue to push for development of a bridge over the Tennessee River from Lawrence County into Limestone County.
Malcom is challenging Pool, seeking his third term, in the May 24 Republican primary.
“The bridge crossing the Tennessee River is a big dream of mine,” Pool said. “I see some design plans happening in the next 18 months to two years and work beginning in about four years.”
Pool, the owner of Pool Farm Equipment Inc. in Hatton and Norman Pool Farms, said he envisions the span being constructed from Mallard Creek or to the east going over the river into Limestone. He said the city of Decatur and Lawrence County Commission have had discussions and the plan "is moving fast."
“It would bypass Decatur and put you in Huntsville without a red light along the way. Lawrence County would flourish and grow astronomical with that bridge. Property prices will go through the roof and, in turn, would generate more tax money for the county. We certainly don’t need to be anti-business.”
Pool said federal, state and local monies will be needed to fund the bridge project. A midyear budget adjustment approved in April by Decatur's City Council included $1 million to serve as a local match for a potential $1 million grant to study placing a third bridge over the Tennessee River. State Sen. Arthur Orr said last month he believes the Alabama Department of Transportation's awareness of the need for the bridge makes it feasible in the next five to 10 years.
Malcom, 78, said he wants the commission to work closely with Lawrence County’s industrial development board to help replace the 2014 departure of International Paper, which took 1,100 jobs with it.
“The Courtland Air Base already has Lockheed Martin, Bradshaw Mechanical and others,” said Malcom, who served as the county commission chairman from 1983 to 1985 before a federal judge eliminated the full-time position. The ruling was overturned, but the county commission then voted to do away with the full-time spot. Since then, the five part-time commissioners each spend nine months serving as chairman.
Malcom said the air base and the Mallard Fox Creek West Industrial Park still have plenty of room to land a major industry. He said the commission back in the mid-1980s hurt the county long term when it allegedly told a German company the county wasn’t interested in it locating in Lawrence.
“They were bringing 600 jobs,” Malcom said. “When IP left the county, we could certainly have used those 600 additional jobs. ... We’ve got some good industrial property and we need to land some jobs. We need to get aggressive and show (the corporations) what we have.”
Malcom ran and lost in the District 4 commission race four years ago, but redistricting after the release of the 2020 census now has placed Malcom in District 2. He resides in the Landersville community, west of Moulton. When District 1 expanded to the south, District 2 took over parts of District 4, according to county records.
Pool, 77, also sees the Hatton community park continuing to develop. Last month, lights became operational on the two fields and two more youth fields are in the plans.
“We don’t need Mount Hope kids going all the way to Town Creek to play in a ball league,” he said. Plans also include a large playground for kids. “I hope to have it developed in three or four years that it is something the county will be proud of. It’ll be comparable to Veterans Park (in Caddo). This isn’t a political issue, the county didn’t have the money.”
Both candidates want improved roads.
Pool said, "The Rebuild Alabama gas tax money has been a godsend, but with the pandemic and now higher fuel costs have people buying fewer gallons which hurts what we are projected to receive.”
Malcom said the No. 1 complaint he hears from residents are the poor road conditions. “There are holes in some of the county roads that are hard to get around,” Malcom said. “We need to address our roads.”
There is no Democratic Party challenger for the commission seat.
--
The Candidates
Earl “Sonny” Malcom
Age: 78
Party: Republican
Office seeking: Lawrence County District 2 commissioner; salary: $26,062.63; term: four years
Political experience: 1983 to 1985 Lawrence County Commission chairman
Profession: Retired salesman
Education: Lawrence County High School graduate; two years at Calhoun Community College
Family: One grown son
Online campaign site: None
--
Norman Pool
Age: 77
Party: Republican
Office seeking: Lawrence County District 2 commissioner; salary: $26,062.63; term: four years
Political experience: Has been elected to two terms as the District 2 commissioner
Profession: Owner of Pool Farm Equipment Inc. in Hatton and Norman Pool Farms; two-term District 2 commissioner
Education: Hatton High School graduate
Family: Two grown sons
Online campaign site: None
