This Saturday, October 8, North Courtland will hold the first annual The Hill Heritage Festival at R. A. Hubbard School site in Courtland, Alabama. The festival begins at 3:00 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.

As part of the festivities, the community will honor the area's heritage with displays on individuals and places integral to the town's story.

