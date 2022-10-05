This Saturday, October 8, North Courtland will hold the first annual The Hill Heritage Festival at R. A. Hubbard School site in Courtland, Alabama. The festival begins at 3:00 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.
As part of the festivities, the community will honor the area's heritage with displays on individuals and places integral to the town's story.
"Our purpose is really to share both known and little known facts about the town's incredible history," said Peggy Allen Towns.
Videos, photographs, and documents regarding historical figures R.A. Hubbard, Frederick Ashford, Delia Lockwood, and more will be showcased.
"Every little piece of information we can give," said Towns, "every story, every document, every photograph, every map -- all to me are just pieces of a big quilt that when stitched together provides a more complete picture of who we are."
Towns will portray Delia Lockwood during a special presentation at 6:00 p.m.
Additional displays will focus on important stores and churches from Courtland's history.
"My hope is that what we will discover," said Towns, "is that the information will be like a bridge that connects the past to the present and even future generations."
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be food and retail vendors, a kids play zone, activities for adults, music and entertainment, heritage hayride tours, and an alumni classes meet and greet.
For more information, please contact: Peggy Allen Towns at 256-345-9098, Felicia Williams at 256-637-9677 or North Courtland Town Hall at 256-637-6378.
Food and retail vendors and alumni classes meet and greet must register at town hall.
