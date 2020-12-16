Lawrence Medical Center began vaccinating a limited number of staff members for COVID-19 at the hospital this week, according to LMC CEO Dean Griffin.
Lawrence County’s hospital received a short supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which is reserved first for health care staff and providers, nursing home patients and first responders, Griffin said.
“It will likely be some time before vaccines are available to the general public,” Griffin said. “At this point, we just don’t know with certainty how many of the vaccines will be available to us each week.”
He said the hospital expects to receive vaccines from Moderna sometime after it is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state’s initial allocation of 40,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, though the ADPH did not specify which Alabama hospitals received vaccinations.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses at least 21 days apart, according to ADPH.
According to a statement released by ADPH on Monday, the most common side effects of the Pfizer vaccine include pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills.
“These were seen more with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days. Mechanisms are in place to monitor for vaccine side effects,” ADPH said.
Griffin said Lawrence Medical Center has been “lucky to have a relatively small number of COVID-positive inpatients over the last few months.” Though he reported at least two positive inpatients at the hospital as of Monday.
“We, along with other hospitals in the area, are having some problems with staff having community acquired (COVID-19) or being exposed to someone who is positive and then having to quarantine,” said Griffin. “Everyone has pitched in and covered for each other to continue care for our patients.”
He said the Medical Center as well as the hospital’s Urgent Care Clinic, located on Alabama 157 in Moulton, continue to test for COVID-19 daily.
As of Monday, ADPH reported 3,642 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 37 confirmed deaths reported in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, according to ADPH data updated by press time on Wednesday. The county’s data showed a total of 269 new cases reported in the last 14 days.
Statewide, ADPH reported 49,244 new cases in the last two weeks with a total of 29,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Alabama to date. Alabama’s case count rose to 301,533 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
