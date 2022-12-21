NHC residents experience Christmas magic

An uncommonly precious sight met anyone who happened through downtown Moulton on Thursday, Dec. 8. Around 5:00 p.m., 13 wheelchair-assisted long term care residents rolled down Main Street. Several high school students walked behind them. The students pushed the chairs along the pavement and up into the old courthouse parking lot. Two Moulton Police squad cars sat, blue lights blinking, as a temporary honor guard until the visitors made it safely out of the street.
For one hour, the residents of the National Healthcare Corporation of Moulton were granted a reprieve from the facility to witness the wonder of the Christmas spirit in the courthouse square.
The gentlemen and ladies arrived at the square with the help of the Moulton Police Department and the Lawrence County High School cross-country team. Squad cars temporarily blocked traffic to the square to allow the team members to roll the residents up to the courthouse lawn.
Coach Stanley Johnson and his team, along with members from the Moulton Lions Club, assisted the residents throughout their visit. They pushed the wheelchairs through the COTS trail and conversed with the visitors during their tour through the transformed courthouse lawn.
Earlier in the week, Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski feared the event would be postponed. NHC decided to risk the weather and proceed with the visit. And on Thursday, their hope was rewarded; for the first time in days, the sun made a welcome appearance.
Commissioner Bobby Burch and other COTS “elves” hustled to cover the wet COTS trail with fresh pine straw. A volunteer made two trips to Decatur, and Lowes and Home Depot donated all the pine straw they could carry.
“It’s the magic of Christmas,” said Burch. “There is something special about it.”
COTS elves shoveled the straw along the path in the early afternoon to prevent the wheelchairs from getting stuck in the wet ground. With a little extra pushing from Johnson’s team, every visitor made it around the trail.
“It’s kind of the circle of life: You’ve got those who are in their prime assisting folks who are in the last chapter of their lives,” said Burch.
“If this doesn’t get you, nothing will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.