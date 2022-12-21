NHC residents experience Christmas magic

Members of the Lawrence County High cross country team and NHC nurses assisted the residents with their trip through the COTS Christmas lights.

An uncommonly precious sight met anyone who happened through downtown Moulton on Thursday, Dec. 8. Around 5:00 p.m., 13 wheelchair-assisted long term care residents rolled down Main Street. Several high school students walked behind them. The students pushed the chairs along the pavement and up into the old courthouse parking lot. Two Moulton Police squad cars sat, blue lights blinking,  as a temporary honor guard until the visitors made it safely out of the street.

For one hour, the residents of the National Healthcare Corporation of Moulton were granted a reprieve from the facility to witness the wonder of the Christmas spirit in the courthouse square.  

