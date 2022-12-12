A wreck at the intersection of AL Highway 24 and County Rd 217 sent the two drivers to the hospital Monday morning. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m.
According to State Trooper Brandon Bailey, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler traveling along AL-24 t-boned a 2008 Toyota Camry traveling along County Rd 217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.