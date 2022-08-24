The Lawrence County school board filled four certified teaching vacancies at its Monday regular meeting, 11 days after school started.
Hired were Bradley Elliott, Moulton Middle School teacher; Mary Wright, East Lawrence High English, language arts/high dosage tutor; Jakob Terry, Lawrence County High secondary teacher; and Hannah Smith, Hatton High science teacher. All positions became effective Tuesday.
