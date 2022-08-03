Local DAR chapter promotes 2022 Constitution Week

A local DAR chapter continues its efforts to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution in Lawrence County schools this year.
Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and school officials during a principal’s meeting at the Lawrence County Training Center last Wednesday. The goal was to begin coordinating Lawrence schools’ annual observance of Constitution Week.
Constitution Week, which is annually and nationally observed Sept. 17-23, commemorates the anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.
During the meeting with DAR, Smith and East Lawrence Middle School Principal Baine Garner signed an “I Will Read the Constitution” Proclamation just before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
This proclamation marks the beginning of preparations to observe the 235th anniversary of the framing of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, Anita Pahman, who serves as the chaplain and Constitution chair for Stephens Chapter NSDAR, said.
“We challenge the schools to teach students about this important document that has withstood the test of time,” Pahman said. “We are the only country to have a constitution to last as long as this set of rules has.”
Pahman quoted former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt: “The United States Constitution has proven itself the most marvelously elastic compilation of rules of government ever written,” as she explained NSDAR’s goal in education and historic preservation.
“It is ultimately up to the teachers to teach this history in their schools, and there are lots of resources. Each of the local libraires will have displays—Town Creek Public Library, in Moulton (the Lawrence County Public Library), and the Courtland Library will have books to help students,” Pahman said. “Teachers may also consult the Library of Congress or the DAR website for online resources to help them teach the Constitution in the classroom.”
NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 annually to the observance of Constitution Week, and it was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
In 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandates that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Lawrence County schools have been involved with the coordination of Constitution Week since 2011. Moulton Middle School and Speake School have each held parades for the event in the past. Town Creek Public Library hopes to coordinate a Constitution Day parade with Hazlewood Elementary students this September as well.
By law, teachers of federally funded schools are required to teach the Constitution during the observance week. Pahman explained how crucial the involvement of the school is for young students learning about our nation’s history.
For more information concerning Constitution Week, or for additional information on NSDAR, visit www.dar.org.
