Local DAR chapter promotes 2022 Constitution Week

The Stephens Chapter of DAR met with Lawrence County school officials last week to coordinate this year’s observance of Constitution Week. Pictured from the left are East Lawrence Middle School Principal Baine Garner, DAR member Betty Montgomery, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, DAR Constitution Chairperson Anita Pahman, and DAR Regent Ann Ness.

A local DAR chapter continues its efforts to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution in Lawrence County schools this year. 

Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and school officials during a principal’s meeting at the Lawrence County Training Center last Wednesday. The goal was to begin coordinating Lawrence schools’ annual observance of Constitution Week.

